the robust pickup with state-of-the-art technology

With an impressive sales record in 2021, Nissan launched its next bet on the market: the Nissan Frontier 2023. Manufactured at the unit in Córdoba, Argentina, the pickup was launched in 6 versions in the Brazilian market in April and promises many improvements, mainly in terms of safety and comfort, in addition to the remodeled design and robust appearance.

“Since we started production of the first Nissan Frontier in 2018, we have demonstrated our commitment to the country and South America, betting on our potential to become leaders in factory development, promoting the constant growth of the industry, the development of local suppliers and the opportunity to continue generating new jobs”, explained Nissan Argentina president Gonzalo Ibarzabal.

Whether it’s for riding in the countryside, some adventure on the roads or everyday life in the city, the motto of the new Nissan Frontier 2023 line works for all realities. Its purpose is based on delivering style, strength and comfort with cutting-edge technology and improved design, while keeping the price similar to previous lines.

Check out some improvements of the new pickup from the Japanese automaker, which completed 29 years in Brazil.







photo: Nissan

Redoubled security

Among the main novelties are the 6 airbags in all 6 versions, before only the top of the line had, and disc brakes on 4 wheels. It is worth mentioning the Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield, a set of safety systems developed for the top-of-the-line pickups of the new 2023 wave that are not included in the previous ones. They serve as a kind of shield that helps to protect the driver and passengers against potential accidents and unforeseen events, providing greater peace of mind during travel.

The list of new features includes:

Advanced Forward Collision Warning (PFCW);

Intelligent Brake Assist (FEB);

Intelligent Driver Attention Alert (DAA);

Headlight Height and Intensity Assistant (HBA);

Blind Spot Alert (BSW);

Blind Spot Intelligent Assistant (BSI);

Detection of Moving Objects (AVM + MOD);

360 degree camera; Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA);

and Intelligent Lane Departure Alert (LDW).

In case of Advanced Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), for example, there is the possibility of detecting up to two cars ahead in order to avoid possible accidents and even pile-ups. This tool works together with the Intelligent Brake Assist (FEB)which in turn is in charge of braking the car if the driver does not do so.





photo: Nissan

already the Intelligent Driver Attention Alert (DAA) It has the function of detecting possible signs of fatigue that the driver may show. To do this, the sensor pays attention to signs such as changes in driving mode and unusual behaviors that can happen at the end of a working day or during long journeys on the road. When any of these situations occurs, audible warnings are triggered to alert the driver that it is advisable to take a rest break.

Another interesting technology focused on security is the Headlamp Height and Intensity Assistant (HBA) facing the night direction. It is activated when the driver is driving at night, at a speed above 30 km/h. In addition, the camera positioned on the windshield will monitor the level of incidence of light coming from the opposite direction and, when detecting an approaching vehicle, the high beam is turned off and on immediately after passing through it.

THE Blind Spot Alert (BSW) and the Intelligent Blind Spot Assist (BSI) work together to avoid collisions with other vehicles due to lack of visibility in the blind spot while the truck is in motion. The signals are given through sound and visual, in addition to the activation of the brake system on the wheels opposite the vehicle in which the pickup comes to collide. Thus, the routes are corrected and the accident is avoided.

To perform maneuvers when leaving street and parking spaces, Frontier 2023 includes the Moving Object Detection (AVM + MOD) with integrated Smart 360º Vision. There are four cameras in all, located under both exterior mirrors, the tailgate and the front grille, which allow the driver to see people, objects and vehicles that are around the truck or that are approaching. The off-road monitor is also included and is responsible for projecting the overview of obstacles in the surroundings while the reduced 4×4 traction is engaged.

Still on the topic of exiting parking lots, the Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) was developed to monitor the rear of the pickup and alert the driver with audible and visual warnings if there is another vehicle or obstacle approaching from either side.

Another technology associated with safety in cases of inattention and/or tiredness is the Intelligent Lane Departure Alert (LDW) which, through visual and audible alerts, warns that the vehicle is approaching the signal lane on the lane, in case the lane change blinker is not activated. To complement the function, the Lane Departure Prevention Assistant (LDP) acts automatically to bring the truck back to the center of the lane. This tool works by braking the opposite wheels. By preventing involuntary lane switching, the technology reduces the likelihood of possible accidents.

Finally, it is important to emphasize that, in all Nissan Frontier 2023 pickups, consumer safety is supported by six airbags, alerts for the use of rear and front seat belts, and ISOFIX system and four-wheel disc brakes.

innovative design

It is undeniable that the new line of Nissan Frontier 2023 pickups are more robust, powerful and with a well-executed finish. In the Frontier PRO4X 4×4 AT version, for example, the exclusive details on the seats and fenders stand out with the adventurous grip. The Platinum 4×4 AT has chrome details on the grille frame, giving it a more sophisticated look. An important differential to remember is that both the PRO4X and the Platinum 4×4 AT have sunroofa feature rarely seen in pickup trucks in the segment here in Brazil.





photo: Nissan

When we mention the robust quality of the Japanese automaker’s new pickups, it’s impossible to leave out the visible change in bucket proportions. The rear bumper has a step for easy access. Compared to previous editions, the 2023 Nissan Frontier’s bucket is able to balance excellent load and volume in a compartment with greater height and capacity of approximately 1,043 kg.





photo: Nissan

In an interview with Canaltech, the Senior Product Manager of the Japanese automaker Ricardo Abe explained that the versatility of the new Nissan Frontier is the result of considerable adjustments. “We worked on calibrating the suspension and shock absorbers to provide more comfort and stability. We changed the rear view mirror to reduce the wind noise and the bucket is deeper and lighter, you can open and close the lid with just one hand”, he explained to the website. And speaking of comfort, the multilink suspension at the rear helps to soften the impacts of uneven roads, another positive point of the Frontier 2023 that brought a new calibration making it even more comfortable.

cutting edge technology

In addition to safety technologies, Nissan Frontier has the following equipment: ramp starting aid (HSA) system; automatic descent control (HDC); mechanical rear differential lock with limiter (LSD); and electronic brake control (EBD).

There are four driving modes and in the center console next to the gear lever there is a selector that will allow you to choose the most suitable for the moment. Understand a little more about the indications of each modality:

standard : ideal mode for everyday life in the city and for road trips;

: ideal mode for everyday life in the city and for road trips; sport : this feature keeps the gear position at a lower level, causing it to have higher revs and ensuring engine power, in addition to a stronger engine brake;

: this feature keeps the gear position at a lower level, causing it to have higher revs and ensuring engine power, in addition to a stronger engine brake; off road : This feature modulates the throttle to keep revs high and gain power at low speeds;

: This feature modulates the throttle to keep revs high and gain power at low speeds; tow: the last module is ideal to be used with maximum load or for cases that involve pulling a trailer. It provides stronger engine braking and maintains the lowest gear position. In this case, it joins the Shift-on-the-fly system for traction selection, which allows for practical switching between 4X2, 4X4 High and 4X4 Low.





photo: Nissan

More than beautiful, the pickups follow the tradition established by Nissan and integrate zero-gravity technology into the vehicle’s material. Produced based on NASA technologies, this tool is applied to the seats in order to alleviate fatigue and ensure driver comfort, who also has access to practical and effective seat adjustment.

Among the central features, the pickup offers three USB ports for charging devices (two USB A and one USB-C), two 12V ports in the cabin and one more in the bed; an 8-inch center console multimedia screen; Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; Two-zone digital air conditioning (also known as dual zone; air vents for the rear seat and 27 storage compartments.

prices

Following a similar price range to previous versions, the 2023 Nissan Frontier has the following values:

Frontier S 4×4 MT : BRL 230,190

: BRL 230,190 Frontier SE 4×4 AT : BRL 258,990

: BRL 258,990 Frontier Attack 4X4 AT : BRL 263,690

: BRL 263,690 Frontier XE 4×4 AT : BRL 278,990

: BRL 278,990 Frontier Platinum 4×4 AT : R$ 314,590 (biturbo engine)

: R$ 314,590 (biturbo engine) Frontier PRO4X 4×4 AT: R$ 314,590 (biturbo engine)

Going to a Nissan dealership you can schedule a test drive or you can also make a direct contact through the automaker’s website.