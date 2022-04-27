The Tom Cruise Action Thriller Everyone’s Watching on Netflix

Originally released in 2016, the action thriller Jack Reacher: No Return has become an unexpected hit on Netflix. The feature climbed numerous positions in the ranking of the platform, starting to appear in the Top 10 Brazilian streaming. Full of twists and unforgettable action sequences, the film features Tom Cruise in the lead role.

Jack Reacher: No Return is a sequel to the 2012 film Jack Reacher. The feature is based on the book “Never Go Back”, written by Lee Child, the 18th adventure of the title character.

With a budget of $80 million, the film became a huge ratings success, earning $162 million at the box office. The sequel, however, failed to win critical acclaim, with only a 37% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

We explain below everything you need to know about the plot and cast of Jack Reacher: No Return on Netflix; check out.

What is Jack Reacher talking about: No Return on Netflix

While Netflix’s hit is a Jack Reacher sequel, you don’t have to watch the first movie to enjoy the plot of No Return.

After all, each chapter of the Jack Reacher franchise follows a different adventure for the hero.

“When Jack Reacher discovers that his friend has been charged with murder, he suspects a conspiracy and soon finds himself on the run with the girl,” reads the official synopsis for Jack Reacher: No Go Back on Netflix.

In Jack Reacher: No Return, Tom Cruise’s protagonist returns to action after the arrest of Susan Turner, an Army major accused of high treason.

Suspecting the circumstances of the arrest, Jack embarks on a mission to prove his former platoon leader innocent.

In this complicated scenario – marked by mind-blowing action scenes – Reacher also uncovers a sinister government conspiracy, related to the deaths of several American soldiers.

Tom Cruise and the Cast of Jack Reacher: No Return

Like the first film, Jack Reacher: No Return stars Tom Cruise as the title character.

Cruise is known for some of the biggest action franchises in movie history. Two of them – Top Gun and Mission Impossible – release new films between 2022 and 2023.

Major Susan Turner, meanwhile, is played by Cobie Smulders. You probably know the actress from her performances as Maria Hill in the MCU movies and as Robin in the sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

Aldis Hodge (Stars Beyond Time) plays Captain Espin, a military man who helps Jack Reacher on his journey against time.

Patrick Heusinger (Gossip Girl) plays a dangerous mercenary known only as ‘The Hunter’.

The cast of Jack Reacher: No Return also includes Danika Yarosh (Shameless), Jessica Stroup (Iron Fist), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) and Robert Knepper (Twin Peaks).

Jack Reacher: No Return is available on Netflix.