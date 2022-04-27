The truth behind the series available on Netflix

the queen of the south premiered on American TV in 2016, and since then, it has become a huge phenomenon around the world. Much of this popularity stems from the series’ availability in the Netflix catalogue. Although not yet complete in the service’s catalog, the fan base grows every day.

the police drama the queen of the south is starring Alice Braga as Teresa Mendoza. All her life, she was a poor woman from Sinaloa who, after the death of her boyfriend, needs to run away. He is an important member of the drug cartel in the country and Teresa ends up “inheriting” the problems.

Trying to make a fresh start in America, she joins forces with an unlikely figure from her past. In this way, together they try to take down the leader of the drug gang that is chasing them. These efforts pay off as Teresa grows rich and creates a vast drug empire, but soon discovers that vast wealth cannot solve all of life’s problems and may even be the cause of a host of new problems.

In recent years, several series about drug trafficking have been released, most of them inspired by a true story. Therefore, the same doubt arises in relation to the the queen of the south. Well, here’s everything we know.

the queen of the south Is it based on a true story?

we can say that the queen of the south it is the end product of a line of inspirations. The series is originally an adaptation of Telemundo’s popular Spanish-language telenovela La Reina del Sur.

In turn, this version became known for being starring Kate Del Castillo, and initially premiered in 2011. The first season had 63 episodes. Castillo had to move away from Mexico due to political problems and only in 2019, its second season was released. The second year featured 60 episodes. Netflix has confirmed that it will produce a third season of Castillo’s version.

The Mexican version was adapted from a book released in 2002, written by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. Although Pérez-Reverte’s novel is a work of fiction, it is inspired by real-life drug lord Marllory Chacón. This was a Guatemalan woman who trafficked cocaine from there to the United States.

She used Colombian and Mexican drug cartels, building an empire so successful that she earned the nickname “the queen of the south“. Chacón was eventually caught and sentenced to 12 years in prison in the United States for drug trafficking.

In 2019, Chacón had his sentence reduced to five years by a federal judge. After that decision, she was released. Therefore, the series is loosely inspired by a true story.

The arrival of season 5 on Netflix

Recently, several countries in South America received the fifth season of the queen of the south. However, Brazil has not yet been awarded the season. Many fans question the delay in making the season available on the service, but originally, it’s not Netflix’s fault.

Whenever a series ends, the final seasons arrive with a certain delay in the service. This is due to the reruns that take place on the channel that produces the series. As the channel does not have new episodes to make available, they end up repeating such episodes.

The final season will respond to the final events of the previous season. In the last episode, Teresa made a deal with the Russian mafia. However, they turn into crass opponents in season five. But that’s not the only problem Teresa has.

James returned in the final episode of The Queen of the South. Bloodied, he brought a message to Teresa: “They’re coming for you.” Unfortunately, it’s not possible to diagnose whether it’s the Russians, the DEA, or an enemy we haven’t seen in the series yet. However, there is one certainty: Teresa will not find peace.

Soon, Netflix should confirm the date and we will update this article.

So, did you know the story behind the queen of the south?

