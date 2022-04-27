News

The Walking Dead: Melissa McBride leaves spin-off focused on Daryl and Carol

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read

Actress Melissa McBride announced this Wednesday (27) that she is leaving the production of the spin-off of The Walking Dead which would focus on Carol, her character, and on Daryl, played by Norman Reedus.

according to TVLine, the actress decided to leave the cast after a creative decision by the team for the plot. The reason, however, has not yet been confirmed by McBride. With her gone, the show is expected to focus only on Daryl after the end of The Walking Dead.

The two friends are the only characters that have followed in the original series since the first season, aired since 2010.

reproductionReproduction/AMC

spin-offs of The Walking Dead

With the end of The Walking Dead closer and closer, AMC has already announced several productions derived from the original story created by Robert Kirkman. The expectation is that a trilogy will be released focused on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) – in his time away from the group, which until now is a mystery.

In addition to the features, two series are already on the way: Isle of the Deadwhich will accompany Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffery Dean Morgan) on their way to Manhattan, and another anthology titled
Tales of Walking Dead. The latter will feature Anthony Edwards (inventing Anna), Parker Posey (The Staircase), Terry Crews (Everybody hates Chris), Poppy Liu (hacks) and Jillian Bell (Workaholics) in the list.

It is worth remembering that before announcing the end of production, two other series from the same universe were already on the air: Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: The World Beyond.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Critics Blame The First Lady Series: ‘A waste of talent’

2 weeks ago

Putin seeks trading partners in Asia to sell Russian gas – News

2 weeks ago

Megan Fox Snubs Machine Gun Kelly on the Red Carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards

2 weeks ago

Mouse tells followers to ignore Russia-Ukraine war; watch video

March 1, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button