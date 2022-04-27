The Walking Dead: Melissa McBride leaves spin-off focused on Daryl and Carol

Actress Melissa McBride announced this Wednesday (27) that she is leaving the production of the spin-off of The Walking Dead which would focus on Carol, her character, and on Daryl, played by Norman Reedus.

according to TVLine, the actress decided to leave the cast after a creative decision by the team for the plot. The reason, however, has not yet been confirmed by McBride. With her gone, the show is expected to focus only on Daryl after the end of The Walking Dead.

The two friends are the only characters that have followed in the original series since the first season, aired since 2010.

Reproduction/AMC

spin-offs of The Walking Dead

With the end of The Walking Dead closer and closer, AMC has already announced several productions derived from the original story created by Robert Kirkman. The expectation is that a trilogy will be released focused on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) – in his time away from the group, which until now is a mystery.

In addition to the features, two series are already on the way: Isle of the Deadwhich will accompany Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffery Dean Morgan) on their way to Manhattan, and another anthology titled

Tales of Walking Dead. The latter will feature Anthony Edwards (inventing Anna), Parker Posey (The Staircase), Terry Crews (Everybody hates Chris), Poppy Liu (hacks) and Jillian Bell (Workaholics) in the list.

It is worth remembering that before announcing the end of production, two other series from the same universe were already on the air: Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: The World Beyond.