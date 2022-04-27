This banana and turmeric drink helps you lose weight healthy

THE slimming it is a slow process that needs to be followed with great discipline and perseverance. And the easiest way to achieve the ideal weight is to have a lifestyle with regular exercise practices and choose food sources of energy and vitamins that collaborate for muscle and organic health.

When it comes to food, many people think that bananas are a calorie food that makes them more fattening than they lose weight, and for that reason, they end up avoiding their consumption.

However, the fruit does not have as many calories and provides nutrients that help in the weight loss process.

Some benefits of banana and turmeric

In addition to giving you more satiety, the fruit can prevent anemia, as it helps in the production of hemoglobin in the bloodstream, because it has good concentrations of iron.

We cannot forget that among the many benefits of the fruit is its contribution to women’s health, alleviating PMS symptoms, menstrual cramps and headaches. The fruit cooperates in reducing symptoms of anxiety and stress.

Turmeric, on the other hand, has medicinal properties that help the body fight inflammatory conditions, has antibacterial, diuretic, antiviral, neuroprotective, sedative action, among others.

Some research points to the effects of turmeric properties in the treatment of diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and cancer.

It saw? These foods cause many health gains and can be included in the diet, because they are low in calories and help speed up metabolism, favoring weight loss.



Banana and Turmeric Recipe

Ingredients

1 chopped banana

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Method of preparation

Just mix all the ingredients until they have a homogeneous consistency. If you prefer, you can add some ice cubes. This recipe pairs well for snacks and breakfast accompaniments to give you energy and stay well all day long.