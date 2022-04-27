Tiffany & Co.: Gal Gadot stars in new collection …

Tiffany & Co. announced its newest jewelry campaign starring the iconic Wonder Woman, actress Gal Gadot, who was stunning with new designs from the “Botanica: Blue Book 2022” collection, the pinnacle of the brand’s jewelry portfolio.

Shot in a relaxed yet elegant setting, the photo shoot led Gadot to pose with key pieces from the Blue Book spring collection, including a stunning dandelion-inspired diamond necklace that can transform into five unique designs, plus an orchid brooch, also transformable, and a diamond and sapphire necklace reminiscent of thistles.

In addition to the new Blue Book designs, she also uses several of the masterpieces of Jean Schlumberger, famous for his fantastic creations transforming nature into fascinating objects, featured in the “Botanica” collection, including his unique Bird on a Rock brooch and the Fleurage bracelet.

Tiffany & Co. brought to life for the first time an exquisite collection of the Fleurage bracelet, based on a sketch for a design that Schlumberger once considered for the legendary Tiffany Diamond.

“Gal Gadot is more than a brand ambassador. It epitomizes the effortless glamour, sophistication and sense of modernity that the Blue Book represents,” said Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications at Tiffany & Co. “We are thrilled that she will be the face of the new ‘Botanica’ campaign.”

In her social networks, Gal shows that she is fulfilled for being part of the new Tiffany & Co. collection, check it out:

“I am so honored to present the new BOTANICA – Blue Book 2022 collection and to wear these unbelievably beautiful pieces. This is a new era at Tiffany & Co. and I am extremely happy to be a part of this iconic brand and its legacy.”

Check out more photos from the launch:

Tiffany & Co. collaborates with MSCHF on limited series of handcrafted trophies

In collaboration with MSCHF, an American art collective that brings together art, fashion and technology, Tiffany & Co. announces, this Tuesday (26), the launch of a limited series of trophies, called?The Ultimate Participation Trophy.

There will be a total of 100 cups available, celebrating Tiffany’s 160-year tradition of producing sports awards, made in its famous hollowware workshop in Cumberland, Rhode Island.

The trophy’s design evokes equestrian themes such as a nod to horse racing and the first trophy that Tiffany & Co. designed and made crafts: the Woodlawn Vase.

One hundred and sixty years later, not only did Tiffany & Co. continues to create the world’s most coveted trophies for athletes — iconic designs such as the Commissioner Trophy, the Vince Lombardi Trophy and the Larry O’Brien Trophy — the brand also makes The Final Participation Trophy.

Tiffany’s iconic cups for professional sports are rare and received by the world’s greatest champions in various disciplines, such as basketball in the NBA and American football in the NFL.

The exclusive drop will launch on May 2, and signals a forward-thinking approach to trophy making at Tiffany & Co.

