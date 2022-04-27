Today’s Games: Check the match times for this Wednesday (27/04/2022)

Check today April 27, 2022, the list of today’s games. Soon we will have approx. 29 matches divided into 9 different modes. Starting at 9:00 am we will be able to watch several games of live footballthrough open TV stations such as Globo.

However, pay channels such as Premiere and SportTV will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and around the world.

Check below the schedule of each game and the links of the squad, find out where to watch this Wednesday’s football.

Copa Libertadores live – April 27

19h00 – América-MG vs Tolima

19h00 – Fortaleza vs Alianza Lima

21:00 – Cerro Porteño x Peñarol

21h00 – Colo-Colo x River Plate

21h00 – Emelec vs Palmeiras

11pm – The Strongest vs Caracas

Campeonato Brasileiro Série B live – April 27

19:00 – CRB x Nautical

19:00 – Worker-PR x Grêmio

21:00 – Guarani vs Criciúma

21:30 – Vasco vs Ponte Preta

Copa Sudamericana live – April 27

19:15 – Guaireña x October 9

19:15 – Cuiabá vs River Plate-URU

19:15 – Melgar vs Racing



21:30 – Antofagasta vs Atlético-GO

21:30 – Universidad de Quito vs Banfield

Champions League live – April 27

16h00 – Liverpool v Villarreal

Italian Championship live – April 27

8:30 am – Bologna vs Internazionale

14:30 – Salernitana vs Venice

16:45 – Fiorentina vs Udinese

Campeonato Brasileiro Série D live – April 27

20h00 – Azuriz vs Caxias



21h00 – Costa Rica-MS vs Ação-MT

Campeonato Mineiro Module 2 live – April 27

15:00 – Tupynambás x Boa Esporte

15h00 – Coimbra x Nacional de Muriaé

15:00 – Betim x Democrata SL

15h00 – SC Aymorés x União Luziense

19h00 – Varginha EC x Uberaba

19:30 – Ipatinga x Tupi-MG

Campeonato Paraibano live – April 27

20:15 – Campinense vs Sousa

Campeonato Piauiense live – April 27

19h00 – Fluminense-PI x Parnahyba

Find out where to watch online TV and live football on Premiere, Premiere Play, FlaTv or Globo live and many broadcasts of online matches on TV and internet here on our website.

