Today’s Games: Check the match times for this Wednesday (27/04/2022)
Check today April 27, 2022, the list of today’s games. Soon we will have approx. 29 matches divided into 9 different modes. Starting at 9:00 am we will be able to watch several games of live footballthrough open TV stations such as Globo.
However, pay channels such as Premiere and SportTV will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and around the world.
Check below the schedule of each game and the links of the squad, find out where to watch this Wednesday’s football.
Copa Libertadores live – April 27
19h00 – América-MG vs Tolima
19h00 – Fortaleza vs Alianza Lima
21:00 – Cerro Porteño x Peñarol
21h00 – Colo-Colo x River Plate
21h00 – Emelec vs Palmeiras
11pm – The Strongest vs Caracas
Campeonato Brasileiro Série B live – April 27
19:00 – CRB x Nautical
19:00 – Worker-PR x Grêmio
21:00 – Guarani vs Criciúma
21:30 – Vasco vs Ponte Preta
Copa Sudamericana live – April 27
19:15 – Guaireña x October 9
19:15 – Cuiabá vs River Plate-URU
19:15 – Melgar vs Racing
21:30 – Antofagasta vs Atlético-GO
21:30 – Universidad de Quito vs Banfield
Champions League live – April 27
16h00 – Liverpool v Villarreal
Italian Championship live – April 27
8:30 am – Bologna vs Internazionale
14:30 – Salernitana vs Venice
16:45 – Fiorentina vs Udinese
Campeonato Brasileiro Série D live – April 27
20h00 – Azuriz vs Caxias
21h00 – Costa Rica-MS vs Ação-MT
Campeonato Mineiro Module 2 live – April 27
15:00 – Tupynambás x Boa Esporte
15h00 – Coimbra x Nacional de Muriaé
15:00 – Betim x Democrata SL
15h00 – SC Aymorés x União Luziense
19h00 – Varginha EC x Uberaba
19:30 – Ipatinga x Tupi-MG
Campeonato Paraibano live – April 27
20:15 – Campinense vs Sousa
Campeonato Piauiense live – April 27
19h00 – Fluminense-PI x Parnahyba
