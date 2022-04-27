Treasury Direct: public bond rates decline with temporary IPCA-15 relief

The rates of public bonds operate in fall on the afternoon of this Wednesday (27). Fixed-rate and inflation-linked bonds have lower yields.

According to Cristiane Quartalori, economist at Banco Ourinvest, the relief in the interest curve today is momentary, driven by data from the Broad National Consumer Price Index -15 (IPCA-15) which set it below market expectations.

The indicator accelerated 1.73% in April, the highest rate for the month in 27 years.

She points out that this ended up contributing to less pressure on the yield curve. “Although inflation is still at a very high level, this short-term signal turned out to be positive for interest rates”, she says.

However, Cristiane reinforces that inflation projections for 2023 rose in the latest Focus report, making room for the Central Bank to raise the Selic rate above expectations. “This relief can be momentary”, she defends.

Within Treasury Direct, the biggest drop was in short-term fixed rate bonds. The 2025 Fixed Rate Treasury offered an annual return of 12.08%, down from the 12.19% seen yesterday.

The Fixed Rate Treasury 2029 and the Fixed Rate Treasury 2033, with semiannual interest, had an annual return of 12.13% and 12.23%, respectively, below the 12.18% and 12.27% recorded in the previous session.

In bonds linked to the IPCA, the movement was also one of falling rates.

The Treasury IPCA+ 2026 offered a real return of 5.37%, lower than the 5.39% on Tuesday (26).

While the Treasury IPCA+ 2035 and the Treasury IPCA+ 2045 showed a real gain of 5.64%, down from the 5.66% seen yesterday.

Other IPCA-linked securities operated with rate stability.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Wednesday afternoon (27):

IPCA-15

One of the highlights of the local agenda is the data from the National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), which accelerated 1.73% in April. This is the biggest monthly change since February 2003 (2.19%) and the biggest increase for April since 1995 (1.95%).

As a result, the IPCA-15 now accumulates an increase of 4.31% in the year and 12.03% in 12 months, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Read more:

• Stronger interest rate hikes in the US change exchange rate dynamics and may jeopardize disinflation in Brazil, says Credit

The result was 0.78 percentage points above the March rate (0.95%), but came in below market expectations (the Refinitiv consensus projected a monthly increase of 1.85% and an annual increase of 12.16%).

The increase in April was driven exactly by the transport sector (3.43%), mainly due to the increase in the price of gasoline. Fuel rose 7.51% in the month and contributed with the biggest individual impact on the index (0.48 percentage point). The prices of diesel oil (13.11%), ethanol (6.60%) and vehicular gas (2.28%) also rose.

New bullish risk

The lower-than-expected advance for the preview of official inflation, measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index – 15 (IPCA-15), in April, brought relief to some managers, who received the indicator as positive news.

Luiz Eduardo Portella, founding partner of Novus Capital, is one of them. For him, the upward risk of inflation is the exchange rate. “However”, he says, “the high interest rate in Brazil – which can reach 13.25% on household bills – will be able to hold a greater appreciation of the dollar against the real”.

According to Novus calculations, the American currency should end the year at R$ 4.70. In his view, the most recent appreciation of the currency tends to be fleeting and is linked to the fact that when the dollar was between R$4.70 and R$4.80, the assets sold a lot of American currency.

According to Portella, the point is that with China trying to contain the weakening of its economy and the United States in a more comfortable situation, the foreign market bought the dollar and went through a movement of stop [parada] big. “I think when this stopthe market should rebalance itself because interest rates in Brazil will remain high and this can hold the dollar”, reinforced the Novus partner.

Check out the full interview:

“IPCA-15 is positive news and the bullish risk for inflation is now the exchange rate, but high interest rates in Brazil can help to insure”, says Portella, from Novus Capital

Related