TudoAzul offers up to 90% bonus on credit card points transfers
THE All blue is offering up to 90% of bonus in credit card points transfers. The offer – which does not include program partners BOX, Sphere and livelo – is valid until Friday (29).
bonus
TudoAzul Club subscribers:
- 90% bonus – transferring more than 50,000 points;
- 80% bonus – transferring from 20,001 to 49,999 points;
- 70% bonus – transferring from 3,000 to 20,000 points.
Other TudoAzul customers:
- 80% bonus – transferring more than 50,000 points;
- 70% bonus – transferring from 20,001 to 49,999 points;
- 60% bonus – transferring from 3,000 to 20,000 points.
How to participate
- Register on the promotion page until 04/29/2022;
- After registering, transfer your points until 04/29/2022;
- Receive your bonus within 10 business days.
Additional bonus for time at Clube TudoAzul
In addition, Clubes TudoAzul subscribers can receive up to an additional 20% bonus depending on the time of membership of the club, according to the rules below:
- + 5% bonus – Clube TudoAzul subscribers for more than 6 months;
- + 10% bonus – subscribers to Clube TudoAzul plans 1,000, 2,000, 3,000 and 5,000 for more than 1 year;
- + 20% bonus – subscribers to Clube TudoAzul plans 10,000 and 20,000 for more than 1 year.
The additional bonus for membership time at Clube TudoAzul has a limit of 20,000 points per year. It’s worth keeping an eye out if you’ve taken advantage of previous promotions.
Important informations
- The promotion is not valid for Azul Itaucard cards (co-branded);
- The promotion does not include CAIXA, Esfera and Livelo program partners;
- Bonus points will be credited within 10 working days after the end of the campaign;
- Bonus points are valid for two years;
- Qualifying points for tier upgrades will be considered at the standard ratio (15:1) only on the amount of points transferred, therefore, bonus points will not be considered for tier qualification counts.
Comment
This can be a good opportunity for you to transfer your points from your card to TudoAzul, especially if you need to issue an immediate issue. Bear in mind, however, that the offer is a little less attractive than the last one, which offered up to 104% bonus and included all partners.
Remembering that the promotion is not valid for transfers from CASHIER, Ball and livelo.
Thinking about participating? Register on the promotion page.