TudoAzul offers up to 90% bonus on credit card points transfers

THE All blue is offering up to 90% of bonus in credit card points transfers. The offer – which does not include program partners BOX, Sphere and livelo – is valid until Friday (29).

bonus

TudoAzul Club subscribers:

90% bonus – transferring more than 50,000 points;

80% bonus – transferring from 20,001 to 49,999 points;

70% bonus – transferring from 3,000 to 20,000 points.

Other TudoAzul customers:

80% bonus – transferring more than 50,000 points;

70% bonus – transferring from 20,001 to 49,999 points;

60% bonus – transferring from 3,000 to 20,000 points.

How to participate

Register on the promotion page until 04/29/2022; After registering, transfer your points until 04/29/2022; Receive your bonus within 10 business days.

Additional bonus for time at Clube TudoAzul

In addition, Clubes TudoAzul subscribers can receive up to an additional 20% bonus depending on the time of membership of the club, according to the rules below:

+ 5% bonus – Clube TudoAzul subscribers for more than 6 months;

+ 10% bonus – subscribers to Clube TudoAzul plans 1,000, 2,000, 3,000 and 5,000 for more than 1 year;

+ 20% bonus – subscribers to Clube TudoAzul plans 10,000 and 20,000 for more than 1 year.

The additional bonus for membership time at Clube TudoAzul has a limit of 20,000 points per year. It’s worth keeping an eye out if you’ve taken advantage of previous promotions.

Important informations

The promotion is not valid for Azul Itaucard cards (co-branded);

The promotion does not include CAIXA, Esfera and Livelo program partners;

Bonus points will be credited within 10 working days after the end of the campaign;

Bonus points are valid for two years;

Qualifying points for tier upgrades will be considered at the standard ratio (15:1) only on the amount of points transferred, therefore, bonus points will not be considered for tier qualification counts.

Comment

This can be a good opportunity for you to transfer your points from your card to TudoAzul, especially if you need to issue an immediate issue. Bear in mind, however, that the offer is a little less attractive than the last one, which offered up to 104% bonus and included all partners.

Remembering that the promotion is not valid for transfers from CASHIER, Ball and livelo.

Thinking about participating? Register on the promotion page.