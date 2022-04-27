Ukraine decides to end national championship without champion | international football

Ukrainian clubs, meeting this Tuesday in a general meeting, decided to bring the 2021/22 football season to an early end, suspended since February for the Russian invasion of the country . The positions in the table will be considered to allocate the places to European competitions, but there will not be a champion.

“The ranking of February 24, 2022 will be the final ranking of the 2021-2022 season, but the title will not be awarded,” the Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) said on its website.

Luiz Gustavo, from Fenerbahçe, and Marlon, from Shakhtar: Ukrainian teams play friendlies — Photo: Shakhtar official website

The decision, supported by the clubs, will still be submitted to the Executive Committee of the Ukrainian Football Federation. The league did not give details on whether there will be relegation.

Shakhtar Donetsk, league leaders at the time of the suspension, will not retain the title, but have secured a spot in the next European Champions League, as well as Dynamo Kiev, runner-up. Dnipro and Zorya Luhansk go to the Conference League.

The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army on February 24th prevented the resumption of the championship after the break during the winter and forced the players from the main clubs, especially foreigners, to leave the country.