Understand why the dollar is rising so much – Economy

THE dollar surpassed the barrier of R$ 5 this Wednesday, 27th, in the fourth session followed by a rise against the real – on Tuesday, 26th, it closed at R$ 4.9905, an increase of 2.36% in relation to the previous trading session – you can track the quote in the currency converter of Estadão. Why is the dollar rising?

Analysts have presented three main points in the recent rise of the dollar: the pandemic of covid (with concerns about the impacts of new lockdowns in China), concerns about the slowdown in the global economy (an issue aggravated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine), and expectations of a faster and more intense rise in interest rates in U.S.

China

Beijing has started mass testing of the local population and restricted movement in certain parts of the city, although it has recorded just 80 cases of covid-19 since Friday, 22. The fear is that the Chinese capital will end up instituting a broader lockdown, similar to the one in Shanghai for more than two weeks.

World economy and invasion of Ukraine

Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published a series of statistics that indicate a murky scenario for the whole world – and the acceleration of inflation is one of the main factors responsible for this scenario. In addition to reducing the growth estimate of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year from 4.4% to 3.6%, the IMF also said it expects inflation to “stay high for longer than previously anticipated” in both emerging and developed countries. In January, the Fund estimated that the rise in prices this year would be 3.9% in advanced economies and 5.9% in emerging economies. Now, those numbers have gone to 5.7% and 8.7%, respectively.

The IMF document highlights that supply problems resulting from the war in Ukraine will further increase the pressures that were already being registered in prices, mainly in energy, metals and food. The body also says that production bottlenecks – which emerged with the pandemic and are one of the causes of inflation – could last until 2023.

On Tuesday, 26, defense chiefs from 40 countries, including the US, met in Germany and promised to accelerate efforts to stop Russia’s offensive in Ukraine and degrade its war machine. In addition, Europe is mobilizing to lessen the impact of Russia’s natural gas cut to Poland and Bulgaria, announced also on Tuesday by Russian energy giant Gazprom.

U.S

THE Federal Reservethe US central bank, announces the new US interest rate next Wednesday, the 4th, and is expected to rise by 0.50 percentage point.