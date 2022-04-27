US futures and European stocks rise after the previous fall; China investments, IPCA-15 and more market highlights today

U.S. futures and European stocks trade higher, while Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday morning, as fears lingered over global growth prospects, Covid challenges in China and Russia cutting off supplies of food. gas to Poland.

Russia has cut supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, making good on its threat to stop flows to nations that refuse to pay for fuel in rubles. The move also coincides with a sharp rise in tensions between Western allies and Russia as the war in Ukraine continues into its third month.

The energy issue, along with the disillusionment with the profits of companies like Alphabet Inc. and Texas Instruments, sowed further doubts about the outlook for the markets. On the other hand, Microsoft shares rose in the after market after a better-than-expected result.

On the economic front, US investors will be keeping an eye out for the latest data on weekly mortgage applications, international trade and pending home sales.

China’s central bank said on Tuesday it would step up prudent monetary policy support for its economy as Beijing races to end a nascent outbreak of COVID-19 in the capital and avoid the same debilitating city-wide lockdown that engulfed Shanghai. for a month.

In Brazil, the highlight is the release of the balance sheet for the first quarter of the mining company Vale and the operational preview of Petrobras, both coming out after the markets close.

In terms of indicators, the IPCA-15 (9h) comes out, with a Refinitiv consensus of a monthly high of 1.85% and an annual high of 12.16%.

1. World Scholarships

U.S

US futures rose this morning, looking to rebound from the previous day’s sharp pullback amid concerns of an economic slowdown, and investors weighed in on corporate earnings that came after markets closed.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is expected to report its results on Wednesday, with Apple and Amazon reporting earnings on Thursday. T-Mobile, Boeing, PayPal and Ford also release quarterly numbers today (27).

The day before, Wall Street had closed down sharply, how Nasdaq technology index closing at lowest level since December 2020as investors worryram with slowing global growth and a more aggressive US central bank. The Nasdaq is down 3.95%, the sharpest daily drop for the Nasdaq since September 2020. The index is now down 22% from the record closing high it reached last November.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.90%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.77%

Nasdaq Futures (US), +0.82%

Asia

Asian markets closed mixed as mainland Chinese stocks rebounded after days of losses.

Shanghai Composite gained 2.49% to close at 2,958.28, while Shenzhen Component gained 4.372% to close at 10,652.90.

China’s industrial profits rose 8.5% year-on-year in the January-March period, official data showed on Wednesday.

Also in the spotlight, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for an “all-out” effort on infrastructure. The proposed projects range from waterways and railways to cloud computing facilities.

That’s because as Covid controls dampen growth, China plans to boost its economy with more investment. Xi spoke at a meeting of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, a group the leader leads.

“The meeting suggests to us that Chinese policymakers are increasingly aware of the strong headwinds of growing Covid restrictions and the continued slowdown in the housing sector and are therefore more determined to step up policy easing measures.” said analysts on the Goldman Sachs team.

Shanghai SE (China), +2.49%

Nikkei (Japan), -1.17%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.06%

Kospi (South Korea), -1.10%

Europe

European markets operate slightly higher, but with lingering fears about global growth prospects.

Investors are also closely watching the disruption of Russian gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. Gazprom told both countries it was cutting off supplies because they refused to pay for gas in rubles, as Moscow recently demanded.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.35%

DAX (Germany), +0.19%

CAC 40 (France), +0.39%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.32%

commodities

Oil prices rise as Russia cuts gas supplies to Poland, while hopes of Chinese economic stimulus boosted demand prospects.

WTI Oil, +0.54%, at $102.24 a barrel

Brent Oil, +0.70%, at $105.72 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 2.61% to 826.50 yuan, equivalent to US$126.05

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -3.70% to $39,011.95 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

In the final stretch of April, expectations about inflation data continue to set the tone for business. In this sense, the most awaited data of the week will be released this Wednesday (27): the preview of the Consumer Price Index (IPCA-15), referring to the first half of April.

Itaú expects an increase of 1.86% in the monthly comparison, while Bradesco projects an advance of 1.84%, still suggesting current inflation at high levels. The reading will be, once again, pressured by administered prices, mainly reflecting the adjustment of Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced in mid-March.

It is worth remembering that the IPCA accelerated by 1.62% in March, exceeding expectations and raising questions about how long the Central Bank should continue raising the Selic rate.

Brazil

8:00 am: Weekly IPC-Fipe, with Refinitiv consensus up 1.66%

9:00 am: IPCA-15, with a consensus of a monthly increase of 1.85% and an annual increase of 12.16%

12:00 pm: Weekly foreign exchange flow

USA

9:30 am: March trade balance

9:30 am: Level of retail inventories excluding automobiles for March

9:30 am: Monthly wholesale inventories

11am: Pending March home sales, with Refinitiv consensus down 1.60%

11:30 am: Weekly crude inventories, with Refinitiv forecast up 2.167 million barrels

3. Decision on removal from office belongs to Congress, says Lira

The president of the Chamber, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), reiterated this Tuesday (26) that it is up to the National Congress to decide on the cancellation of the mandate of parliamentarians.

“The Federal Supreme Court has the competence to judge, the President of the Republic has the competence to grant grace or pardon, the Chamber and the Senate have to decide on a parliamentary mandate”, said Lira, informing that this is the understanding of the legal counsel of the Chamber. The president of the Chamber said that he will not “give up” this constitutional competence of the two Houses to cancel the mandate of federal deputies and senators.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), stated that the criminal action against deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) will continue even after President Jair Bolsonaro’s decree granting the deputy a pardon.

Moraes highlighted that Silveira’s defense has not yet attached the pardon to the process – an essential procedure for the STF to decide on the extinction of punishment and also on the secondary effects of the conviction, such as its ineligibility.

Chamber should prioritize MPs close to maturity

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that the House should focus in the coming days on MPs close to their expiration date, in the case of the MP that authorized a complementary benefit allowing Auxílio Brasil to reach 400 reais a month. per family.

According to Lira, there are almost 20 MPs due in June, which is why he undertakes the effort to vote this and next week and works to adjust the calendar with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

Senate approves bill that regulates cryptocurrencies in Brazil

On Tuesday, the Senate approved Bill 3,825/2019, authored by Senator Flávio Arns (Podemos-PR), which regulates operations carried out with cryptocurrencies in Brazil.

The PL has an impact mainly on companies operating in the crypto-asset sector. From a user point of view, nothing changes for those who only buy and sell cryptos. For example, the requirements for declaration of assets in the Income Tax, and monthly capital gains to the Federal Revenue, remain.

Chamber approves MP that resumes free baggage check

The House passed a ban on airlines charging additional fees for sending baggage on flights. The ban was included in the provisional measure (MP) that eliminates bureaucracy in the air sector, called “Simple Flight”. Passengers will be able to send a volume of up to 23 kilos on domestic flights and 30 kilos on international flights free of charge. To be valid, the text still needs to be approved by the Senate by June 1 and sanctioned by Bolsonaro.

4. Covid

Last Tuesday (26), Brazil recorded 164 deaths and 21,102 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 96, down 27% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 13,596, which represents a decrease of 33% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 163,663,678 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 76.18% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 177,079,590 people, which represents 82.43% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 85,362,007 people, or 39.73% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

The mining company Vale (VALE3) will release its balance sheet for the first quarter of 2022, after the markets close. Petrobras will publish its quarterly preview of oil and gas production.

Neoenergy (NEOE3)

Neoenergia (NEOE3) net profit of R$1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022, 20% higher than the R$980 million recorded in the same period last year.

In part, the rise in net income follows the rise in the electric energy company’s net revenue, which jumped 15%, reaching R$9.5 billion.

Romi Industries (ROMI3)

Indústrias Romi (ROMI3) recorded net income of R$30.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), which represents a growth of 47% compared to the same quarter of 2021.

Hi (OIBR3)

Oi (OIBR3) postponed the release of the balance sheet for the fourth quarter of 2021 to May 4.

This is the second postponement of the company’s quarterly figures, initially scheduled for March 29.

WEG (WEGE3)

WEG approved the increase in the company’s capital stock from R$ 5.504 billion to R$ 6.504 billion, through the incorporation of part of the balance of the Profit Reserve / Retained Profit for Investments account in the amount of R$ 1 billion, with no increase of the number of shares.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

