Vaccine and negative covid-19 test are no longer mandatory in games in Belo Horizonte – Rádio Itatiaia



Photo: Pedro Souza / Atletico







The public will be able to go to the games without the obligation to present a vaccine card or negative test



Fans who go to sporting events in Belo Horizonte will no longer need to present a vaccination card or negative test for covid-19 to enter stadiums or gyms. The information was passed by the Secretary of Health of BH, Cláudia Navarro, in a press conference this Wednesday.

“In these events, we will no longer make it mandatory to present a vaccine or test card”, he declared.

The measure goes into effect this Thursday (28), as well as the release of the use of the mask in closed places – with the exception of public transport (in buses and in subway stations), school transport and in health environments (posts , UPAs, clinics, hospitals and offices) that face protection is still mandatory.

According to Cláudia Navarro, the release of the use of masks indoors and at sporting events will be constantly monitored.

“The protocols, all epidemiology analyzed, at the technical level, this is not a political decision, it is a technical epidemiological decision and the technical team itself is not expecting an increase in contamination. But this will have to be observed”, he stressed.

As Atlético and Cruzeiro play away from home next Saturday (30), the first major sporting event to receive the new measures will be the match between América and Athletico-PR, Saturday, at 4:30 pm, at the Independência stadium, for the Brazilian Championship.

On Sunday (1st), it could be volleyball’s turn. Fiat/Gerdau/Minas and Sada/Cruzeiro face each other at 10 am, for the second game of the Men’s Superliga final. The match had a chance to be played at the Arena da Rua da Bahia, but the gymnasium did not pass the inspection by the Fire Department for the removal of some chairs. Thus, the duel was confirmed for Sabiazinho, in Uberlândia.

