Vale (VALE3) has a profit of US$ 4.4 billion in the 1st quarter, down 18%; result came higher than expected

Vale (VALE3) recorded a net profit of US$ 4.48 billion, a performance 18% lower than that reported in the same period last year, of US$ 5.477 billion. The result, however, came above the forecast by the Refinitiv consensus, which was a profit of US$ 4.240 billion.

In reais, Vale’s profit totaled R$ 23.1 billion, a performance lower than the same period last year, of R$ 31.8 billion.

Revenue hit $10.8 billion in the first quarter, down from $12.5 billion a year earlier and below the consensus of $11.7 billion and also falling on a quarterly basis as the company closed quarter ended in December with revenues of US$ 13.1 billion.

Vale’s revenue regressed on a quarterly basis even with the reference price of 62% Fe iron ore having advanced 29% in the same comparison, to US$ 141.1 a ton. The fall occurred because the rise in prices could not fully remedy, according to the company, the low production. “Ore fines net revenue of US$ 7.2 billion was up 17% on a quarterly basis, mainly due to the usual weather seasonality of the first quarter of the year”, commented the mining company in the document published on Wednesday night ( 27).

Vale sold 51.3 million tons of iron ore between January and March this year, compared to 57.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 and 81.7 million in the fourth.

On an annual basis, it helps to justify the drop in revenue, in addition to lower production, the premium obtained per ton dropped, which in the first three months of last year was US$ 166.9 per ton.

On the other hand, lower production led to an increase in cash costs for the mining company, due to the lower dilution of fixed expenses. In addition, expenses were also pressured by the appreciation of the Real against the dollar and by the rise in fuel prices, which raised the price of freight.

The pro forma adjusted Ebitda, therefore, was US$ 6.3 billion, below the same interval of a year earlier, when it was R$ 8.6 billion and also decreasing on a quarterly basis, since between October and December it was of US$ 6.8 billion.

Vale (VALE3): share buyback

Vale also informed this Wednesday that the Board of Directors approved a new common share buyback program, due to the approaching conclusion of the current program, with approximately 168 million of the 200 million shares repurchased up to that date.

The new buyback program is limited to a maximum of 500,000,000 common shares and their respective ADRs, representing approximately 10% of the number of shares outstanding, based on the current shareholding position.

The program will be implemented over the next 18 months and upon completion of the current program.

