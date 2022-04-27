Vale’s results (VALE3) and Petrobras’ production (PETR4) after closing; more earnings announcements and other highlights

This Wednesday’s corporate news (27) highlights Vale (VALE3) which will release its balance sheet for the first quarter of 2022, after the market closes.

Analysts’ expectations are, in general, that the document will bring neutral numbers: on the one hand, the mining company should see its shipments decline, due to the heavy rains recorded in Brazil, but on the other, it will have higher premiums, with the rise in price. of ore. According to the consensus of Refinitiv, Vale should register a profit of US$ 4.240 billion, down from US$ 5.546 billion a year earlier. The projection for reported net income is US$ 3.926 billion, also lower than the same figure for the same period last year, US$ 5.546 billion.

WEG (WEGE3), Vamos (VAMO3) and Dexco (DXCO3) also release their figures for the first quarter. WEG recorded net income of R$943.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), which represents a growth of 23.5% compared to the same quarter of 2021.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) will present its quarterly preview of oil and gas production for 1Q22.

Oi (OIBR3) again postponed the release of the balance sheet for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Petz (PETZ3), Carrefour (CRFB3), Suzano (SUZB3) and more companies reported payment of earnings.

Finally, WEG (WEGE3) also approved a capital increase in the amount of R$ 1 billion.

Check out the highlights:

Neoenergy (NEOE3)

Neoenergia (NEOE3) net profit of R$1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022, 20% higher than the R$980 million recorded in the same period last year.

In part, the rise in net income follows the rise in the electric energy company’s net revenue, which jumped 15%, reaching R$ 9.5 billion.

Romi Industries (ROMI3)

Indústrias Romi (ROMI3) recorded net income of R$30.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), which represents a growth of 47% compared to the same quarter of 2021.

Oi (OIBR3) postponed the release of the balance sheet for the fourth quarter of 2021 to May 4.

This is the second postponement of the company’s quarterly figures, initially scheduled for March 29.

WEG approved the increase in the company’s capital stock from R$5.504 billion to R$6.504 billion, through the incorporation of part of the balance of the Profit Reserve / Retained Earnings for Investments account in the amount of R$1 billion, with no increase of the number of shares.

The company also recorded net income of R$943.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), which represents a growth of 23.5% compared to the same quarter of 2021.

Adjusted Ebitda grew 21.3% in 1Q22, totaling R$1.232 billion.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) received, in cash, the updated payment of R$ 4.7 billion from Total Energies, referring to the 22.5% portion of the Atapu compensation.

The block was acquired by the consortium composed of Petrobras (52.5%), Shell Brasil (25%) and TotalEnergies (22.5%) in the 2nd round of bidding for the Surplus of the Assignment of Rights in the Production Sharing regime, on 17 December.

Retailer Via, owner of the Casas Bahia and Ponto banners, approved at a meeting this Tuesday the appointment of Claudia Woods, president of the Latin American unit of the shared office company WeWork, as an independent member of the company’s board of directors.

In addition to Woods, Renato Carvalho do Nascimento and Rogério Paulo Calderón Peres were approved as independent members of the company’s collegiate, according to the minutes of the shareholders’ meeting made available to the market. The terms are for two years.

Stone (STNE)

Payments company Stone announced on Tuesday the appointment of two new members to the board of directors and the appointment of vice president of finance, according to a statement sent to the market.

The company has appointed Mauricio Luchetti and Patricia Verderesi as new members of the board of directors, while Mateus Schwening will leave the board and assume the position of CFO of StoneCo Group.

According to Stone, Luchetti is a member of the boards of directors of several companies and has extensive experience in human resources management. Verderesi has more than 30 years of experience in financial markets, with a “strong focus on risk management”.

The changes took effect on Tuesday, the company said.

Telephone (VIVT3)

Telefônica (VIVT3) updated the final dividend amount from R$1.2096 to R$1.2120 per common share, totaling R$2.029 billion, payable on October 18, 2022.

The shares will be traded ex-rights as of tomorrow (27).

Movida (MOVI3) approved the distribution of supplementary dividends in the amount of R$307 million, corresponding to R$0.84 per share and may be adjusted due to the Restricted Shares and Matching Program. Payment will take place on the 16th of the same month.

Locates (RENT3)

Localiza (RENT3) approved the distribution of supplementary dividends in the amount of R$206 million, equivalent to R$0.274130886 per share. The shares will be traded ex-dividends as of May 2. Payment will be made on the 20th of the same month.

Dividends: Petz (PETZ3), Carrefour (CRFB3), Suzano (SUZB3) and more companies report earnings

Enauta approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$450 million, equivalent to the amount of R$1.70841511833 per common share.

Dividends will be paid based on last Tuesday’s (26th) shareholding position. The payment of dividends will be made on May 30, 2022.

Carrefour (CRFB3)

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) approved the payment of BRL 39 million in dividends, equivalent to BRL 0.0196 per share, to be paid by the end of fiscal year 2022.

Petz approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$4.3 million, equivalent to R$0.00941872424 per common share issued by the company.

The payment of dividends will be made, in two installments, until December 31, 2022, based on the shareholding position on April 26, 2022.

Petz also approved an increase in Petz’s capital stock, in the amount of R$ 128,612.08, through the issuance of 1.6 million new ON shares, nominative, book-entry and without par value, to be subscribed on behalf and by order of the shareholders from Petix.

BR Properties (BRPR3)

BR Properties approved the distribution of dividends in the total amount of R$41.6 million, which corresponds to R$0.0891010210802532 per share.

Payment will be made based on the shareholding position on April 26, 2022.

Lavvi’s Board of Directors distributed interim dividends in the total amount of R$17.7 million, corresponding to R$0.0879166922 per common share issued by the company.

The payment of dividends will be made on May 11, 2022 and will benefit shareholders registered in the company’s records on April 29, 2022.

Trisul approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$40 million, equivalent to R$0.219644405 per common share.

The payment of dividends will be made in two equal installments: the first to be paid by May 31, and the second by September 30, 2022, based on the shareholding position held on Tuesday (26).

Wilson Sons (PORT3)

Wilson Sons approved dividends in the amount of R$195.8 million, equivalent to R$2.681964 per common share.

Dividends will be based on the shareholding position as of April 26, 2022.

Payment of dividends will take place until May 10, 2022 for common shares.

RNI Business (RDNI3)

RNI Negócios Imobiliários approved the distribution of R$ 2.4 million, corresponding to R$ 0.057170192 per share.

Dividends will be paid to shareholders on June 25, 2022, based on the April 26, 2022 shareholding position.

Livetech da Bahia (LVTC3)

Livetech da Bahia (LVTC3) reported that total consolidated sales amounted to R$ 293.9 million in the first quarter, a drop of 8.8% in the annual comparison, according to an operational preview.

(with Reuters)

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related