Sports

Vasco defines Felipe Gedoz’s future at the Rio club

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius13 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

Every novel has a beginning, middle and end. In the course of it, there are chapters, after chapters, more novels and so, new stories emerge, happy or sad. This is the case of the trajectory of a former Clube do Remo player who is about to breathe new air in football.

With his contract terminated with Clube do Remo, Felipe Gedoz was offered in recent days to Vasco da Gama. The player was one of the highlights of Leão in the campaign for access to Serie B in 2021, however, due to injuries and episodes of indiscipline, the player was not highlighted at the beginning of the season for the team from Pará.

The player is free on the market to trade with any team
The player is free on the market to trade with any team | Photo: Samara Miranda / Remo

According to information from the website “Torcedores.com”, Vasco da Gama even consulted the conditions for a possible hiring of Gedoz, however, the club’s coach, Zé ​​Ricardo, would not have been happy with the possibility of having the midfielder .

READ TOO:

+ Felipe Gedoz is no longer a Clube do Remo player

+ Gedoz is offered to Paysandu, but executive cuts conversations

+ Gedoz’s girlfriend detonates “old and almost retired defender”

Also according to the website, Bahia and Chapecoense would also have contacted the player. The Bahia team looked for the athlete at the beginning of the season, however, there was no proposal.

Chapecoense, on the other hand, is still interested in the athlete’s arrival, and spoke to its staff shortly after Leão’s departure.

Even with the Santa Catarina team’s willingness to count on Gedoz, the player is still waiting for proposals from abroad.

AND MORE – GUARDIOLA REARS COMPLIMENTS TO FERNANDINHO AND VINICIUS JR. AFTER CITY 4 X 3 REAL MADRID

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius13 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

after a grotesque failure, Jandrei makes a post on social networks and sends a message to the fans

March 28, 2022

Tite’s summons generates revolt in the press and Danilo, from Palmeiras, comes to the fore: “I would be a starter”

March 12, 2022

Fortaleza has a certain absence for the 1st game of the Northeast Cup final – Play

March 27, 2022

Manchester City beat Real Madrid in seven-goal game to take advantage of Champions League semi-finals

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button