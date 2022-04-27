Vasco defines Felipe Gedoz’s future at the Rio club

Every novel has a beginning, middle and end. In the course of it, there are chapters, after chapters, more novels and so, new stories emerge, happy or sad. This is the case of the trajectory of a former Clube do Remo player who is about to breathe new air in football.

With his contract terminated with Clube do Remo, Felipe Gedoz was offered in recent days to Vasco da Gama. The player was one of the highlights of Leão in the campaign for access to Serie B in 2021, however, due to injuries and episodes of indiscipline, the player was not highlighted at the beginning of the season for the team from Pará.

The player is free on the market to trade with any team | Photo: Samara Miranda / Remo

According to information from the website “Torcedores.com”, Vasco da Gama even consulted the conditions for a possible hiring of Gedoz, however, the club’s coach, Zé ​​Ricardo, would not have been happy with the possibility of having the midfielder .

Also according to the website, Bahia and Chapecoense would also have contacted the player. The Bahia team looked for the athlete at the beginning of the season, however, there was no proposal.

Chapecoense, on the other hand, is still interested in the athlete’s arrival, and spoke to its staff shortly after Leão’s departure.

Even with the Santa Catarina team’s willingness to count on Gedoz, the player is still waiting for proposals from abroad.

