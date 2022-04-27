Vasco vs Ponte Preta: see where to watch, embezzlement, lineups and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Vasco and Ponte Preta face each other this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), in São Januário, for the fourth round of Serie B. The team from Rio de Janeiro is still looking for its first victory in the competition, while Ponte is looking for a second triumph. Teams are separated by a point on the table.

+ Follow the match in REAL TIME

In its fifth Series B in history, this is the worst start to Vasco’s campaign in the competition, with three draws in the first three rounds. Pressured by positive results and better performances, Zé Ricardo wants to take advantage of the sequence of games in São Januário, starting with Ponte Preta, to achieve victories and, at the same time, bring the fans back to his side. Of the team’s next four engagements, three will be at home.

After the first victory in Serie B, ending a lack of ten games in all in the season, Ponte arrives a little more relieved for the duel. The positive result against CRB, with Lucca’s seventh goal of the 11 scored by the team in 2022, took Macaca out of the relegation zone. Now the team is looking for something unprecedented this year: winning two consecutive matches.

+ See the Serie B table

Streaming: Premiere broadcasts the game throughout Brazil; ge tracks all bids in Real Time.

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Vasco – coach Zé Ricardo

Vasco’s lineup for this Wednesday’s game is still a mystery, but it is certain that the team will have changes. Zé Ricardo tested in all sectors throughout the week and indicated that he will give opportunity to players who have been underutilized in the squad. The coaching staff understood that it has to change for the team to react, after three bad performances in the first rounds.

What is known is that Zé Ricardo is looking for a lighter and more offensive team for the reunion with the fan after two rounds. In this scenario, Riquelme and Gabriel Pec are primed to start. Pec, for example, trained among the starters and should return to the team. Other less-rated names, however, will also have the opportunity.

Another novelty will be in the reserve bench. Main reinforcement for the season, Carlos Palácios was released after almost a month working the physical part and was listed. He should debut in the second half.

Escalation of Vasco: Thiago Rodrigues, Gabriel Dias (Léo Matos), Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Riquelme (Edimar); Yuri, Matheus Barbosa (Bruno Nazário or Sanchéz), Nenê, Pec, Erick (Figueiredo), Raniel.

4 of 6 Vasco’s likely lineup to face Ponte Preta — Photo: ge Vasco’s likely lineup to face Ponte Preta — Photo: ge

Who is out: Ulysses, Juninho, Sarrafiore and Laranjeira (DM); Vitinho does specific work due to a discomfort in his right thigh.

Ulysses, Juninho, Sarrafiore and Laranjeira (DM); Vitinho does specific work due to a discomfort in his right thigh. Suspended: Ze Gabriel.

+ Access more news from Vasco

Ponte Preta – coach Hélio dos Anjos

With no shortages in relation to the starting lineup of the last game, the tendency is for Hélio dos Anjos to repeat the Ponte Preta lineup, mainly because he approved the team’s performance. He should only make changes if the physical part imposes some last minute need.

Escalation of black Bridge: Caique França, Norberto, Thiago Oliveira, Fábio Sanches and Artur; Felipe Amaral, Léo Naldi and Ramon; Danilo Gomes, Echaporã and Lucca.

5 of 6 Probable Bridge against Vasco — Photo: ge Probable Bridge against Vasco — Photo: ge

Who is out: defender/midfielder Léo Santos (recovering from knee problem); defender Fabrício (family health problem); Fessin socks (muscle pain); sock Fabinho (anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee); half João Pedro (physical reconditioning); striker Ribamar (Achilles tendon surgery); Wesley steering wheel (muscle discomfort).

defender/midfielder Léo Santos (recovering from knee problem); defender Fabrício (family health problem); Fessin socks (muscle pain); sock Fabinho (anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee); half João Pedro (physical reconditioning); striker Ribamar (Achilles tendon surgery); Wesley steering wheel (muscle discomfort). hanging: Hélio dos Anjos (technician)

+ Access more news from Ponte Preta