VIDEO: Guardiola goes wild with a dribble, sprint and goal from Vini Jr. in Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Vini Jr’s great goal at Real Madrid’s 4-3 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesdayfor the first leg of the semifinals of Champions League, aroused a curious reaction from Pep Guardiola. The coach of the English team was irritated by the Brazilian’s sequence in the bid, with the right to dribble, sprint and the conclusion of the move.

Guardiola in the game against Real Madrid (Photo: OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

The striker achieved the feat in the second half of the match. In the bid, the former Flamengo player left his compatriot Fernandinho feeling homesick and ran across the attacking field before hitting Ederson’s exit. It was his third in this edition of the Champions League.

Manchester City go into the decisive duel next week to play for a draw to reach the second consecutive Champions League final. Real Madrid will need to return the victory by a goal difference to take it to extra time or win by two goals difference to stamp another Champions League final in history.