Viking movie with Marvel stars has 2 curious connections to Game of Thrones

The Man in the North is one of the most anticipated films of the year. With Alexander Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe, Anya Taylor-Joy and Ethan Hawke, the feature film has two curious connections to Game of Thrones.

The film by the director of The Witch and The Lighthouse shows the revenge story of Amleth and two stars of the HBO series participate in the feature film.

But it’s not just any two Game of Thrones actors: they both played Gregor Clegane, the Mountain.

One of them is Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who played the character from the fourth season onwards. In The Man in the North, he plays Thorfinnr.

The other actor is Ian Whyte, the second star to play the Mountain in the HBO series. He plays a character known as Mound Dweller.

More about The Man of the North

Check out a synopsis of The Man in the North below.

“From acclaimed director Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse, The Witch) comes The Man in the North, an all-star film featuring Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Björk.”

“The Man in the North is an epic revenge thriller that explores how far a Viking prince will go to bring justice for the murder of his father.”

The Man in the North hits theaters on May 12, 2022.