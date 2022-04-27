Villarreal revives fairy tale after 16 years

April 25, 2006, El Madrigal Stadium, Spain. Villarreal needed just one goal to equal Arsenal and take the dispute for the spot in the European Champions League final to extra time.

In the second half’s stoppage time, the “Yellow Submarine” took the chance he had dreamed of: a penalty. Juan Román Riquelme, the team’s star player, has the task of executing the most important charge in the history of a modest club that was beginning to emerge on the international scene.

But the Argentine star fails. His kick lands in the hands of German goalkeeper Jens Lehmann. And the fairy tale of the city of just 50,000 inhabitants that wanted to reach the decision of the most important interclub tournament in the world does not have a happy ending.

Sixteen years have passed since then, and Villarreal are back in a Champions League semi-final. Just like at the beginning of the century, the opponent is an Englishman, Liverpool. And, just like in 2006, the first match will be played away from home, today, from 16:00 (Brasília time).

“Honestly, I try not to dwell on this subject too much. But, every now and then, I’m curious to know what would have happened if we had converted the penalty. We were playing better than Arsenal and we deserved to win. But Riquelme failed in the last minute”, said former midfielder Marcos Senna, in a telephone interview with “Blog do Rafael Reis”.

Born in Brazil and champion of Euro 2008 with the Spanish national team, the former Corinthians player was just one of several important names in that Villarreal, which also had Riquelme, Diego Forlán and Juan Pablo Sorín.

Despite the stars (curiously all South Americans) who were part of that squad, Senna considers that the current team of the “Yellow Submarine” is better and is more packed (it beat Juventus and Bayern Munich in the previous knockout stages of the Champions League).

“That team had more stars. Riquelme and Forlán made a lot of difference. But that squad was very tight. If a starter was missing, it was a terrible lack. The current one is better, better built, has more options”, he analyzed.

Retired since 2015, Senna continues to live in Spain and today works as institutional relations director at Villarreal. It is he who usually represents the club in draws and official events of competitions in which the team participates.

“At that time, qualifying for the semifinals seemed surreal, a dream. Today, after Villarreal has already lived this experience and won a Europa League, it seems something much more palpable. Things have changed a lot here in the last 15 years. Before, the fans liked the club, but they also followed Barcelona and Real Madrid. Now they don’t. It’s a new generation of fans who grew up watching Villarreal achieve great things.”

The 3,000 tickets for the Spanish fans at Anfield were quickly sold out. “And it would have been the same if it had been 20,000 or 30,000,” said the former midfielder, who decided to take the whole family to England. “We don’t know if it will happen again. So we can’t pass up this chance.”

“I recognize Liverpool’s favoritism. They started the championship well and now they’re flying. But here, nobody throws in the towel, no. If everything goes well and we go through to the final, this story of Riquelme will be behind us.”

For the third year running, the match that will define the best football team on the Old Continent will not be played at the venue initially scheduled by UEFA.

After taking the last two Champions League finals to Portugal due to the covid-19 pandemic, the European entity decided to withdraw the title game from this edition of Saint Petersburg as a form of sanction for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

With that, the match that will define the successor of Chelsea in the post of European champion will now be held on May 28, in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris (France).

European Champions League – semifinals

Yesterday – Manchester City 4 x 3 Real Madrid, England

Today at 4pm – Liverpool v Villarreal in England

03/05, at 16h – Villarreal v Liverpool, in Spain

04/05, at 16:00 – Real Madrid v Manchester City, in Spain