Vinicius Jr sends a message to Manchester City after playing in the Champions League

Manchester City and Real Madrid starred in another great night of the Champions League. In England, Pep Guardiola’s team was considered the favorite, but beating Benzema’s Real Madrid, which is going through a great phase, was not easy.

Right at the beginning of the match, Belgian De Bruyne tried to put Manchester City in front of the scoreboard after a great pass from Mahrez. The Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, who is going through a great phase of the season, made the second, giving the impression that it would be a tour of Guardiola’s team.

However, the Real Madrid individual appeared in play again. Current best in the world, Benzema reduced the score after a beautiful pass from Mendy, thus ending the first half. In the second stage, the game continued hot, with both teams playing forward, until the referee whistled the end of the game: City won 4-3.

Vini Jr sends a message

One of the highlights of Real Madrid, the Brazilian Vini Jr, who scored a great goal in England, used social networks to send that message and of course, call the Real Madrid fans.

“Wednesday. Santiago Bernabéu. All together! LET’S GET BACK”, published the Brazilian.

The return game, between Real Madrid and Manchester City, takes place on the 4th, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.