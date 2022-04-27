Viola Davis Says “Critics Are Useless”

Viola Davis is reacting to criticism of his acting work as Michelle Obama in the first lady.

Known for her work in films such as The Edge Between Us, How to Defend a Murderer, and by the role of Amanda Waller in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, the latest project from Davis is a series of showtime which chronicles the lives of several notable first ladies behind the closed doors of the White House.

the first lady takes place over various periods of time, following the presidential administrations of the Obamas, Roosevelts and Fords.

Many critics and fans criticized the performance of Davis, citing disturbing and exaggerated facial expressions as one of the main issues. In addition to Davis, the first lady is starring Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Dakota Fanning, OT Fagbenle, Aaron Eckhart and Kiefer Sutherlandamong others.

To the BBC NewsDavis lashes out at critics who were cruel to his performance, see below:

“Critics serve absolutely no purpose… They always feel like they’re telling you something you don’t know. Somehow, you’re living a life where you’re surrounded by people who lie to you and “I’m going to be the person who leans over and tells the truth.” So that gives them the opportunity to be cruel to you. But ultimately, I feel like it’s my job as a leader to make bold choices. Win or fail it’s my duty to do it“ Viola Davis

Many critics, for obvious reasons, have had problems with declaring Daviswith many pointing out that she received near-universal critical acclaim for most of her career.

Viola Davis can be seen this year in The Woman King.