Vivo starts taking over lines in Curitiba

Vivo concluded the purchase of part of the subscriber base of Oi’s cellular network. With the acquisition, completed a week ago, Oi’s customers from Paraná within the areas of DDD 41 – 36 municipalities in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba and coast – and DDD 42 – 57 cities in the regions of Ponta Grossa and Guarapuava – will, in the coming months, be served by Vivo. As for Oi’s customers in DDDs 43, 44, 45 and 46, the new operator will be Claro.

The purchase made by Vivo cost, across the country, around R$5.4 billion. The acquisition was confirmed in a material fact disclosed by Telefônica Brasil SA, the parent company of Vivo, on the 20th. In Paraná, around 700 thousand cellular lines will be migrated from Oi to Vivo. The process should start in the next few weeks, as Marcio Fabbris, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for the Consumer segment at Vivo in Brazil, explained to Gazeta do Povo, and should only be effectively concluded at the end of 2022.

Vivo promises better experience for Oi customers in a few weeks

According to him, Oi’s network had not been receiving technology updates because of the judicial recovery. As a result, technologies such as internet connection via the 4G network were restricted to a few subscribers. “We are going to work for these customers to have a better experience, and this will happen in the coming weeks”, guaranteed Fabbris.

“These subscribers will still be Oi’s customers, with Oi’s prepaid bills and credits, but they will already be able to use Vivo’s network. This is an important change. Oi only offered access to the 4G network in 27 municipalities within this universe that we are receiving as new customers for DDDs 41 and 42. Vivo already has a 4G network established in 86 of these municipalities. In practice, customers from almost 60 municipalities that were restricted to 3G networks will be able to have this leap in speed and quality in 4G, as long as they have compatible devices”, he continued.

With the migration, Vivo’s presence in the two regions acquired from Oi will increase significantly. In the area of ​​DDD 41, the company’s market share will increase from 11% to 25%. Similar growth will occur in the DDD 42 region – from 9% to 24%. “It was a very important investment, and we were very happy with the result so far. We are well-prepared to receive these new customers”, celebrated the vice president.

Vivo will have to maintain the same pricing conditions and plans for migrated customers from Oi

Fabbris explained to the report that the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) did not determine a deadline for the migration of customers from one operator to another. What the regulatory agency determined, said the representative of Vivo, is that the same price conditions and plans that these subscribers already had at Oi are guaranteed in the new operator.

“It is precisely this process that makes the migration only start effectively at the end of the year”, commented Fabbris. “Many of these plans were not offered by us here at Vivo, so we are in the process of developing these plans, under the same speed and connection conditions to allow these customers to have guaranteed access to the same conditions they had at the previous operator”, completed.

To ensure that neither Vivo’s 700,000 new customers nor Vivo’s current subscriber base suffer any connection problems after the migration, the company has been investing in network improvements. According to Fabbris, in 2021 the company invested more than R$280 million in cellular telephony infrastructure throughout Paraná. “After all, any other customer of Oi or any other operator in other regions of Paraná can request portability, at any time, to Vivo. So we have to be prepared,” he said.

Migrated Oi customers will have benefits, which can be anticipated with portability

Upon completion of the migration, Oi’s former subscribers will have the same benefits as all other Vivo customers: discounts on the purchase of smartphones and on contracting combos with cell phones, fixed internet and pay TV. But, pointed out Fabbris, this process can be shortened if these new customers opt for portability, which can also make it easier for those who already subscribed to other Oi packages in addition to cell phones.

“Vivo will only be responsible for the cell phone and mobile internet access part, which can lead to situations in which customers will have two or more invoices from different companies. For those who want to make this anticipation and request portability, we have offers with several franchise options, benefits and differentials, such as family plans and combos. Always remembering that this is not mandatory, it is an option that the customer has. Anyone who does not want to anticipate this portability will still be guaranteed the maintenance of the conditions they had at Oi when the migration is completed, at the end of 2022”, he pointed out.

Web Stories

Success! 7 Curitiba tiktokers for you to know Beyond the Illusion Matias attacks Eugênio and Violeta despairs wetland Tadeu warns that Jove is alive News! Movies and series coming to Netflix this week