Volkswagen Jetta GLI arrives in Brazil with a new look; see the price

The Volkswagen Jetta GLI arrived in the Brazilian market renewed, with changes in the look, exchange and engine. Produced in Mexico, the model continues with the lines that resemble a coupe in addition to receiving new technologies.

The Jetta is powered by the 2.0l, four-cylinder, turbocharged, direct injection 350 TSI engine with variable valve timing for intake and exhaust, as well as variable exhaust valve lift.

With this new calibration, the EA888 engine now produces 231 hp of power (1 hp more than the previous version) and 35.7 kgfm of torque at 1,500 rpm.

The new DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission is now seven-speed. With this, the sedan goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 249 km/h.

Safety

The Jetta GLI has six airbags as standard (two front, two side and two curtain), in addition to Adaptive Speed ​​and Distance Control (ACC) with Stop&Go function, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Post-Collision Braking System, Fatigue and Isofix detector with top-tether for securing child seats to the rear seat.

The sedan also has automatic headlights, defrosted side mirrors, photochromic rear view mirror, rain sensor, induction charger for smartphone, two USB-C ports, Climatronic two-zone automatic digital air conditioning and KESSY keyless access with button.

interior

With the renewed interior, there are darkened tones that contrast with the new horizontal details in red on the dashboard, made of “soft-touch” material.

Other highlights are the door trims with red stitching, following the trend of stitching on the seats and steering wheel, characteristic of the GLI. The cabin received ambient lighting, which can be configured among ten available colors. For 2022, the panel won the VW Play and 10.1-inch multimedia center.

New design

The Jetta GLI has grown, with its length going to 4,747 mm. It received all-new front and rear bumpers.

At the front, there are full LED headlights that frame the redesigned grille with black honeycomb details and the characteristic red accent strip. At the rear, the new diffuser, also in “beehive” design, surrounds the new exhaust system, now with more oval tips. The rear lighting is full LED, as is the front.

The new wheels are 18-inch light-alloy diamonds, shod with 225/45 R18 tires. The GLI comes equipped with 312mm ventilated discs at the front and 300mm discs at the rear.

Price

The sedan will be offered in two new and exclusive colors, Kings Red and Rising Blue, both metallic. The palette still offers Pure White and Pure Gray as solid options and Mystic Black.

The sports sedan hits the market in a single version from May with a suggested price of R$ 216,990.

