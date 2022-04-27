War spread fears worry global leaders

The world is on alert as the war escalates in Eastern Europe. The recent attacks against Moldova have raised the level of tension in the region. The United States and European countries are preparing to face new contours of the conflict.
In a meeting coordinated by the US on Tuesday (26/4), more than 40 nations discussed defense and support strategies for Ukraine, in a scenario of prolonged war and with the possibility of expansion.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called the meeting a “significant move”.
Germany will authorize the delivery of anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, as announced by German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht.
In an evident change from Berlin’s cautious policy on military support for Kiev, Lambrecht said the government had agreed to sign off on handing over Gepard anti-aircraft weapons systems.
angry russia
Russia has shown irritation with the latest moves against the country. The Kremlin has threatened the UK with a “proportionate response” if the British continue to support Ukraine in attacks on Russian territory.
“The Russian Armed Forces are on standby 24 hours a day to launch retaliatory strikes with high-precision long-range weapons,” the Russian government warned in a statement.
This Tuesday, Russia decided to stop the supply of natural gas to Poland. After the news, Polish authorities ruled out the possibility of a shortage of the product.
On the diplomatic front, Russia expelled three Swedish diplomats in response to Stockholm’s expulsion of Russian officials and the donation of weapons to Kiev.
The secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, mocked and said that what unites Ukraine is “the fear of animals of the nationalist battalions”. The statement was reproduced by the Russian news agency RAI.
The war
Russia and Ukraine are facing a clash over the possible Ukrainian accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a military entity led by the United States.
In practice, Moscow sees this possibility as a threat to its security. Under this claim, he invaded the country led by Zelensky on February 24.
Tensions in Eastern Europe rose again after at least three Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory.
The escalation of violence is also influenced by the sinking of the military ship Moskva, the largest Russian warship in the Dead Sea. Ukraine claimed the attack.
In addition, recent attacks on Moldova are scaring global leaders, who fear the conflict will spiral out of control.
