Watch out! Ignoring lactose intolerance can lead to serious problems

Milk is one of the most common foods in the diet of Brazilians, as it is present in several other derivatives. Perhaps the main one is cheese, an indispensable item in pizzas, snacks, sauces and so many other preparations in the kitchen. However, the number of people suffering from lactose intolerance is large and has shown an upward trend. See what the risks of ignoring the problem are.

Risks of Ignoring Lactose Intolerance

A recent study found that 43% of whites and mulattos have a lactase persistence allele. In addition, hypolactasia is more present in black and Japanese people. Deficiencies involving the lactase enzyme (responsible for the proper metabolism/digestion of milk) cause the famous lactose intolerance.

All the lactose not properly absorbed remains accumulated in the large intestine. This causes microorganisms to ferment “undigested milk” and build up gas inside the body. This causes a number of unpleasant symptoms, such as:

Excessive flatulence;

Abdominal distension;

Intestinal cramps;

Pain and malaise.

Symptoms that indicate lactose intolerance

First, know that lactose intolerance can be natural from birth, motivated by genetic factors. In addition, it can also occur as a result of illness. The alteration of the intestinal flora or the decrease in the production of lactase by the body are also factors that cause the disease.

The diagnosis of lactose intolerance requires an in-depth clinical analysis of the health status of each patient. For this, the doctor will take an anamnesis to identify possible symptoms and then some tests should be ordered. However, usually, the patient himself is already aware that whenever he eats a dairy product, his body does not react well.

Untreated lactose intolerance can lead to problems in the intestinal mucosa, stomach and even the airways. Symptoms such as gastroesophageal reflux can appear in intolerant people. The effects of the problem tend to get worse over time. So, look for a specialist as soon as possible.