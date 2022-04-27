“We will be the biggest in rural credit” by 2024

The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, once again challenged Banco do Brasil. He declared that the bank will be the biggest leader in rural credit until 2024, since it is currently owned by BB.

The statement took place at Agrishow, the largest agricultural technology fair in the country, which again received the public from this Monday (25th) and will continue until Friday (29th). The event is focused on the rural producer, who sees at first hand the technological and financial innovations of the sector.

Government launches MP that should inject R$ 23 billion in credit to micro and small companies

Caixa wants to increase the focus on rural producers

During the opening of the event, Guimarães reinforced that the bank has the lowest rates of rural credit, 9.5% per year. The Caixa president made yet another controversial statement:

“Here we heard several criticisms about Caixa. Great, I’m here to learn. Today, we’re just really bad. The day that Caixa is more or less, we will be the largest agribusiness bank”

From July 2021 to the beginning of April 2022, BB has already disbursed more than R$119 billion in rural credit through agribusiness lines and bonds. The amount is eight times greater than the release of the same credit by Caixa, which was R$ 14.2 billion.

Currently, Caixa is not even in second place when it comes to rural credit, Sicredi occupies the position. In 2021, the bank’s rural credit portfolio grew by 41%, compared to the previous year, reaching R$47.2 billion.

Rural credit

Rural credit is financing aimed at rural activities. Producers use the resources financed by institutions in this credit line in various ways on their farms. The purposes for the money can be separated into:

Costing – To cover normal expenses of the production cycles, from the acquisition of materials to the harvest phase;

Marketing – Enable rural producers or cooperatives to sell their items on the market;

Industrialization – Industrialize agricultural goods;

Investment – ​​Acquisition of products or services whose advantage lasts for several production periods, such as, for example, a tractor.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com