WEG (WEGE3) has another strong result and the stock goes up, but the old question remains: is it worth buying?

Once again good results, once again old questions hovering over WEG shares (WEGE3), which continue to divide analysts. However, in the short term, the shares had a positive impact on the balance sheet, with shares rising 2.80% to R$30.83 around 11:45 am (Brasilia time).

The engine maker announced on Wednesday a 23.5% increase in net income for the first quarter in the annual comparison, to R$ 934.9 million. The company ensured good product availability in the period, avoiding some of the supply chain concerns of last year.

Performance was boosted, according to the company, by short-cycle and long-cycle products – respectively, those used in smaller projects, such as electronics and solar power generation, and in larger projects, such as transmission lines and wind power. . Net operating revenue grew 34.5% year-on-year to R$6.828 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 21.3% in 1Q22, totaling R$1.232 billion.

Operating margins, which were hit by global supply chain disruptions in late 2021 and helped to depress the company’s share value shortly after the release of fourth-quarter results in February, have rebounded in the first three months of 2022. .

The Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) for the first quarter was 18.1%, 0.9 percentage points higher than the previous quarter, although still below the 20% observed a year ago.

WEG stated that industrial activity in foreign markets remained strong, which helped it to leverage sales to segments such as oil and gas, mining and pulp and paper.

“The results for the first quarter of 2022 confirm the good sales performance in the company’s main business lines… (and) they also reinforce our strategic direction to develop products and systems with greater added value”, said WEG.

According to XP, WEG presented good numbers, with net revenue 4% above its estimates and 8% above the consensus, reflecting a positive outlook for revenue in general, with the domestic market as the main highlight, while driven by the GTD segment, generation, transmission and distribution.

At the profitability level, the recurring Ebitda margin increased versus 4Q21, but was below the levels of 1Q21, reflecting the already expected cost pressure from raw materials and a worse mix of products (greater relevance of projects related to wind energy, with lower levels of profitability), with Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) remaining at a strong level of around 30%.

Net income was 4% below house estimates, with financial results below expectations, and 14% above consensus estimates.

The company’s Ebitda beat Morgan Stanley estimates by 12%, primarily on strong domestic GTD performance, along with continued recovery in industrial products outside Brazil.

Reported return on invested capital (ROIC) declined 80 basis points sequentially but remained strong at 29.7%, analysts noted.

Goldman Sachs also noted that the company once again exceeded expectations, with adjusted Ebitda 6% above the bank’s estimate.

According to the bank’s analysts, the beating of estimates came mainly due to stronger-than-expected revenues, especially in the domestic distributed solar generation market, which saw an increase in demand due to changes in sector regulations.

Analysts remain divided

Despite the results exceeding projections, Goldman Sachs has a sell recommendation for WEG shares, with a target price of BRL 33 (although with a potential appreciation of 10% in relation to Tuesday’s closing).

“In short, we still see WEG as a high-quality name under our umbrella (with a solid track record, no financial leverage and the ability to grow above GDP through foreign equity gains and some exposure to renewables),” they point out. the analysts. However, they see the stock as expensive, with a multiple of price over expected earnings for 2022 and 2023 of 38 and 32 times, respectively.

Analysts also expect a slowdown in Ebitda growth in 2022 compared to 2020 and 2021, with the appreciation of the real against 2021 also likely to put pressure on margins in the short term. Thus, they see few positive catalysts for action and better alternatives in other names.

In the same vein, Morgan Stanley has an underweight recommendation (exposure below the market average) for the asset, with a target price of BRL 26 (or 13% lower than the share’s closing price the day before).

Also cautious, Bradesco BBI maintained a neutral recommendation for WEG shares, but raised the target price from R$34 to R$35 (upside of 17%) after the result, in order to incorporate the numbers a little above the projections of the analysts. On the other hand, the stretched valuation, and the “accommodation” projections of the Ebitda margin and ROIC at lower levels given the revenue portfolios, stronger real and increase in invested capital reinforce the neutral view for the paper. Itaú BBA also has a similar recommendation, but with a target price of R$46 for the shares, a considerable upside potential of 53%.

Among the most optimistic, XP follows with a buy recommendation for the share, with a target price of R$ 45 (upside of 50%).

The house’s analysts assess that WEG is well positioned to sustain its solid value profile, based on four main pillars: (i) favorable macro conditions to support the short to medium term revenue momentum; (ii) long-term growth supported by internationalization and its innovative DNA towards high growth and still underexplored markets; (iii) solid execution to sustain its high levels of returns; and (iv) strong positioning in relation to the ESG agenda. In addition, there is an alignment of strong growth with high levels of return from WEG, justifying its “premium valuation”, they point out.

Citi also has a buy recommendation for the stock, with a target price of BRL 44 (upside of 47%), believing that the operational momentum remains strong and that the “PEG ratio” – or ‘PEG index’, valuation metric to determine the relative trade-off between a stock’s price, earnings per share, and the company’s expected growth—justifies the higher valuation. In general, the price-to-earnings ratio is higher for a company with a higher growth rate.

According to a compilation made by Refinitiv, of the 12 houses that cover the paper, 4 have a buy or equivalent recommendation, 6 hold and 2 sell, with an average target price of R$ 38.82, an upside potential of 29 .5% in relation to the closing of the day before.

