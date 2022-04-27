WEG (WEGE3) profits BRL 943 million in the 1st quarter of 2022, up 23.5% year-on-year

WEG (WEGE3) recorded net income of R$943.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), which represents a growth of 23.5% compared to the same quarter of 2021.

According to the company, the good sales performance in the company’s main lines of business boosted the results of the first quarter of this year. Net income was also positively impacted by the recognition of tax credits referring to the exclusion of ICMS from the PIS and COFINS calculation basis.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 21.3% in 1Q22, totaling R$1.232 billion.

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) reached 18.1% in the period, down 1.9 pp compared to the margin recorded in 4Q20.

Net revenue totaled BRL 6.828 billion between January and March this year, up 34.5% compared to the same period in 2021.

According to WEG, revenue growth was driven by the growing search for renewable energy sources and the good industrial demand in Brazil. In the foreign market, industrial activity remains strong, mainly in the sales of industrial equipment for segments such as oil & gas, mining and pulp & paper.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) reached 29.7% in the first quarter of 2022, up 1.5 percentage points from the same quarter in 2021.

Gross margin was 27.8% in the first quarter of 2022, down 4.1 pp compared to the same period in 2021.

The company attributes the drop in gross margin to “increases in the costs of the main raw materials that make up its cost structure”.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled R$692.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 13.7% over the same period in 2021.

The company recorded cash consumption of R$ 136.9 million in the first three months of this year, reflecting the greater need for working capital in the period.

The company’s net cash stood at R$307 million at the end of March 2022, a reduction of 88.7% compared to the same period in 2021.

analysis

According to XP, WEG presented good numbers in 1Q22, with net revenue 4% above its estimates and 8% above the consensus, reflecting a positive outlook for revenue in general, with the domestic market as the main highlight, while driven by the segment GTD

At the profitability level, the recurring Ebitda margin increased versus 4Q21, but was below the levels of 1Q21, reflecting the already expected cost pressure from raw materials and a worse mix of products (greater relevance of projects related to wind energy, with lower levels of profitability), with Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) remaining at a strong level of around 30%.

Net income was 4% below house estimates, with financial results below expectations, and 14% above consensus estimates.

