What explains the desire to eat sweets after meals? – News

If you are one of those who have just finished eating and are already eyeing dessert, know that this is a very common habit, especially here in Brazil. Culturally, our meals have always been followed by something sweet.

However, some physiological explanations are plausible for this sugar craving.

Serotonin – a neurotransmitter that regulates a series of functions in the body, including mood and the movements of the stomach and intestine – is also produced with the ingestion of carbohydrates, especially sweets, explains doctor José Antônio Miguel Marcondes, co-coordinator of the Center for Diabetes at Hospital Sírio-Libanês.

According to the expert, since our body burns serotonin during the digestive process, due to its use in digestive movements, there is a need for replacement.

Sweets, in turn, release an amino acid necessary for the production of serotonin: tryptophan.

“When you start eating, the brain sends a signal to increase the amount of serotonin. Our body needs tryptophan to produce serotonin, and carbohydrates are rich in tryptophan. Of the carbohydrates, the ones that are absorbed most quickly are sweets . It seems that the brain sends a signal to you to look for these foods to replenish the serotonin store.”

In addition, serotonin increases the feeling of well-being, tranquility and happiness, making the experience of a meal, for many, more pleasurable with that little push of sweets.

Nutritionist doctor Daniel Magnoni, president of Imem (Institute of Metabolism and Nutrition), in turn, says there is no scientific evidence that we need sweets after meals.

For him, the main reason is psychological, but there is also a search to counteract gustatory elements in some cases.

“If you have an occupation of the taste buds with salt, with drier foods, it calls for more hydration. So, the person may feel like more water and sweeter as they go [a comida] have a high dose of salt and little hydration.”





running away from the traps

Sugar has an addictive potential similar to cocaine, which makes medical societies recommend moderate consumption.

In this way, it is necessary to be aware that desserts with excess sugar do not become a habit or even an exaggeration.

The World Health Organization recommends not exceeding 25 g of sugar per day. However, it is estimated that in Brazil this consumption is more than 50 g, on average.

One of Marcondes’ recommendations is to have a balanced diet that includes foods rich in tryptophan, but not necessarily sweet.

Some of them are:

• Eggs

• Milk

• Chicken and turkey

• Oilseeds (especially peanuts)

• Oat

• Chocolate with a high cocoa content (above 70%) in small amounts

• Fruits (especially bananas)

“If you introduce these foods into the meal, brown rice, for example, and a fruit like banana for dessert, in a way it satisfies that mechanism. You don’t necessarily have to eat a sweet, which can be a problem.”



