what happened to investigated companies

A year ago, on April 27, 2021, when the country had 400,000 deaths from Covid-19, the Federal Senate installed a parliamentary commission of inquiry (CPI) to investigate the management of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the face of the crisis. pandemic.

The collegiate was notable for its national appeal, inflated by the heated clashes of government and opposition senators, and by the indications of irregularities raised.

In the period in which it was active, from April 27 to October 26 of last year, the Covid CPI held 67 sessions, of which 66 were dedicated to testimonies of investigated and witnesses. In numbers, in all, there were almost 22,200 minutes of transmission, 251 breaches of confidentiality, 1,582 requests presented and 1,062 approved, which resulted in the formal investigation and suggestion of indictment of 78 people and two companies.

So much time in activity allowed the CPI to switch its focus several times. If at first the target was Bolsonaro, in the end, the senators who are members of the commission pored over contracts with fraudulent indications involving the Ministry of Health and private sector companies that profited from the health crisis. There was also an investigation of public and private agents identified as disseminators of the use of ineffective drugs and experimental treatments in patients with the new coronavirus.

THE metropolises investigated the situation in which some of the companies investigated by the CPI find themselves, especially those with greater prominence in testimonies and repercussions, and presents the outcome so far.

Davati

The company Davati Medical Supply became widely known in Brazil after an alleged charge of US$ 1 per dose in the acquisition of immunizations against the disease came to light.

The case was revealed by the corporal of the Military Police of Minas Gerais Luiz Paulo Dominguetti Pereira. In a statement to the collegiate, the military man, who worked as a lobbyist, said he had acted as the national representative of the American company in sales of vaccines to the Ministry of Health. The private institution sought the portfolio to negotiate 400 million doses.

After the episode, the senators managed to track down another person linked to this entity in the country: Cristiano Alberto Hossri. In a hearing to the senators, the businessman stated that Dominguetti sought him out to negotiate the purchase of vaccines, and, on the occasion, he did not mention the term “bribe” when suggesting the collection of undue amounts by the Health servers, but “commissioning”.

With the end of the CPI and the investigations, the company suspended activities in the country and claimed to have been deceived by Brazilian partners.

covaxin

One of the most iconic Covid CPI cases involved the federal government’s attempt to acquire doses of Bharat Biotech’s Indian vaccine, Covaxin. The billionaire contract, full of indications of irregularities and overpricing in the price of doses, put other negotiations by the Executive for the purchase of immunizations in suspicion.

The complaints involving Covaxin were raised by deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF) and by the congressman’s brother, civil servant Luis Ricardo Miranda. The latter reported suffering “atypical pressure” to speed up the purchase of immunizations, budgeted at R$ 1.6 billion.

Within the scope of investigations, documents obtained by the commission indicated possible overpricing in the acquisition of the immunizing agent. The value stipulated by the federal government, of US$ 15 per vaccine (R$ 80.70), was above the price initially foreseen by the Bharat Biotech laboratory, of US$ 1.34 per dose. The contract was cancelled.

Recall the case involving alleged irregularity in the purchase of Covaxin

In February 2022, four months after the closing of the CPI, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Rosa Weber sent to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) the conclusion of the investigation that investigated whether President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) prevaricated in the case of the Indian vaccine Covaxin, since it would have been alerted by the Miranda brothers of the indications of irregularities and remained silent about the case.

For the Federal Police (PF), there was no crime of prevarication by the president. Minister Rosa Weber decided, following the recommendation of the PGR, to close the investigation into Bolsonaro’s alleged prevarication.

Need Medicines

It was thanks to the investigations involving Covaxin that the senators discovered suspicious actions by a second company: Precise Medicamentos. This entity was responsible for intermediating the acquisition of 20 million doses of Covaxin with the Ministry of Health, with indications of a request for a bribe.

The company was ordered by Judge Guilherme Madeira Dezem, of the 44th Civil Court of São Paulo, to return R$ 93 thousand from Vaciclinic Clínica de Vacinas Ltda. The amount refers to the purchase of doses of Covaxin vaccine that were not delivered.

There were also investigations against Precise within the scope of the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT), with the aim of investigating the sale of rapid tests for the detection of Sars-CoV-2 at the beginning of the pandemic in the DF.

In total, the investigated intermediary sent 150,000 exam kits to the Federal District Government (GDF) with no bidding process. The authorization was signed, at that time, by the then local Health Secretary, Francisco Araújo, who was arrested in the context of Operation False Negative, and today responds to the lawsuit that is being processed in the Federal Court for possible overpricing in these purchases.

Fib Bank

There is still one more actor who deserved investigation by the CPI in the transaction involving Covaxin. This is the company used as guarantor of R$ 80.7 million for the purchase of the Indian vaccine: Fib Bank. The institution was responsible for providing a letter of guarantee in the process of acquiring the doses, since, in the term of contracting the vaccine, a guarantee in the amount of 5% of the total to be spent was mandatory.

Fib Bank would not be able to provide personal guarantees, as it is neither a bank nor an insurance company. The partners themselves characterize it as a small company, with incompatible capital of R$ 7.5 billion – a value that, according to them, results from the payment of two properties.

Faced with the company’s suspicious performance, the senators asked the government to suspend all contracts with Fib Bank guarantees, and the Federal Court of Auditors was provoked to audit the negotiations.

Prevent Senior

The moving testimonies of relatives who lost their loved ones after treatment with the so-called Covid kit, such as hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, went down in history in the commission, but not in the courts. Despite the fact that its representatives appear on the list of suggestions for indictment, Prevent Senior suffered exclusively from the damage to its image and was questioned about the methods applied by its board.

The company suspended sales to the public, but kept all the 550,000 policyholders it had until October 2021. Even in the year of widespread questioning of the methods of doctors who acted in the pandemic, Prevent Senior grew 18%.

The company’s advertisements with cinemas, which dealt with insuring the spaces, were canceled in 2021 as a matter of marketing strategy. For now, the operator’s internal surveys show that its policyholders are satisfied with the service provided.

In the investigative scope, the requests of the senators in the report were not contemplated by the Civil Police of São Paulo. For the investigator responsible for the case, delegate Lisandrea Calabuono, there is no evidence of the relationship between the deaths of insured persons and the use of the Covid kit.

“No informational elements were found characterizing criminal offenses committed by employees of the health operator, nor by doctors, former employees of this company, denounced for violation of functional duty”, defended the delegate.

The company was also the target of a CPI in the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo. The local investigation, led by state deputies, calls for the indictment of 20 people for 52 crimes. In parallel, there are lawsuits filed by former doctors of the operator who disagreed with the company’s conduct in managing patients.

wanted by metropolises, Prevent Senior stated that it believes that “technical investigations, without political contours, can restore the truth of the facts, as already occurred in the final report sent to the Public Ministry by the Civil Police of the State of São Paulo”. “The company did not have any loss of beneficiaries and continues with approval rates above 90% among customers,” he said in a note.

VTCLog

Another company that entered the radar of senators was VTCLog. It was up to the company to take over the logistics of much of the Ministry of Health, especially in the delivery of vaccines against the new coronavirus. The carrier, however, raised suspicions from parliamentarians after there were indications of irregularities in contracts signed with the folder.

At the time, the CPI summoned partner Raimundo Nonato Brasil to testify. He confirmed that the logistics company closed eight contracts with Saúde, all without bidding, between 2016 and 2018. The bidding waiver occurred in transactions that exceed BRL 330 million. The period includes the leadership of Ricardo Barros (PP-PR) in charge of the portfolio. The current government leader in the Chamber was one of those investigated and indicted by the collegiate.

As a practical result, the CPI filed a request with the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) for a formal investigation of the agreements signed between the company and the Federal Executive, even requesting that VTCLog be investigated. At the time, the request was rejected by Minister Benjamin Zymler, on the grounds that the failures dealt with related to contractual execution, not being considered a fraud in the bidding.

On March 18, Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) filed yet another representation with the TCU, requesting a new investigation into VTCLog from the agency. The senator reiterated the need for investigation, given the “many other indications” of alleged fraud, corruption and irregularities committed by the company in contracts signed with the Ministry of Health.

Vitamedic

Like the others, Vitamedic was also one of the companies mentioned by Calheiros in the final report. This is because this institution surfed the misinformation about the effectiveness of medicines from the so-called Covid kit to promote the medicines, sold by the company itself, and invest in the dissemination of fake news about medicines such as chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

On the occasion, the company representative assumed that R$ 717 thousand were invested in the dissemination of dubious studies on the drugs. He also admitted that there was a considerable increase in the company’s profit from the health crisis.

Recently, Vitamedic was sanctioned by the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, through the 2nd Business Court. The Court decided to force the laboratory to remove advertisements suggesting the use of the drug in the early treatment of patients with the virus.

Another practical result of the suspicious activity was the obligation, guaranteed in the decision, for Vitamedic to publish, in “wide circulation vehicles”, information that the drug is not indicated for the recovery of those infected.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.