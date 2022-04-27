What happens to those who do not declare income tax in 2022?

Those who do not deliver will have to pay a fine and, in serious cases, have their CPF blocked.

This year, taxpayers will have until May 31 to deliver their Personal Income Tax Return (DIRPF) and any DIRPF delivered after this period will be considered late.

Consequences of delay

Minimum fine of R$ 165.74. This applies even to those people who did not owe any taxes, but were obliged to declare;

In addition, 1% fine for each month of delay, limited to 20% of the amount due;

If the fine is not paid, there will be a discount (including legal additions) directly from the amounts to be refunded;

If the situation is not regularized, after several attempts to contact the Federal Revenue Service, your CPF may be blocked.

How to deliver the DIRPF

Through the computer, downloading the program made available by the Internal Revenue Service; Using the cell phone, downloading the application “My Income Tax”; Filling in the declaration online directly in the e-Cac Portal. If you have never accessed the platform, you will be asked for the numbers of the last two IR delivery receipts, so it is good to separate these documents.

For greater convenience and security, keep the receipt generated after transmission, as this is the only proof of delivery.

Changes for 2022

This year there were some changes regarding the lace bands which make the contribution mandatory. In addition, there will be the accounting of Emergency Aid within the total income of the taxpayer in 2021.

Declaring the Income Tax wrongly can bring some problems (such as falling into the fine mesh), so if you don’t feel safe to perform DIRF, look for an accountant you trust.