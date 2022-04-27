With Altos x Flamengo box office projected at up to BRL 3.9 million, top hat explains tickets at BRL 300 | high

The duel against Flamengo for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil could be a gold mine for Altos this season. Clube do Piauí in the C Series of the Brazilian Championship, Jacaré can have his bank account boosted with the money from the sale of tickets for the game against Rubro-Negro. A projection made by ge estimated a total gross revenue of R$ 3.9 million from the box office alone.

This number is calculated based on the number of fans released to the Albertão stadium, in Teresina, and the price of tickets for each venue (R$150, R$200 and R$300), in case Altos manages to sell all of them.

The Fire Department released 25,000 seats in Albertão, with four open sectors: scoreboard bleachers (8,500), general bleachers (6,500), cabin bleachers (3,000) and chairs (7,000).

1 of 4 Ticket queue for Altos x Flamengo — Photo: Rede Clube Queue of tickets for Altos x Flamengo — Photo: Rede Clube

2 of 4 Queues to buy tickets for Altos x Flamengo — Photo: Rede Clube Queues to buy tickets for Altos x Flamengo — Photo: Rede Clube

Destining the 40% of these tickets to half-price – guaranteed by law and alerted by Procon-PI to Altos, it is possible to predict an income of R$ 3,960,000 if the club manages to sell out tickets. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 16,000 tickets had been sold in eight hours of sales.

Licensed President of Altos, Warton Lacerda explained why prices hit R$300 for the match against Flamengo, which generated memes and criticism from fans. According to the top hat, the reduction of Albertão to 25,000 seats [ele esperava por 40 mil] it was one of the reasons.

3 of 4 Warton Lacerda, president of Altos — Photo: Arthur Ribeiro Warton Lacerda, president of Altos — Photo: Arthur Ribeiro

In addition, the need for Altos to make cash. Due to being out of the final of the Campeonato Piauiense, Altos will not play the Copa do Brasil in 2023. In other words, the club will not have in the budget the millionaire values ​​​​it received from the competition this year. Just by reaching the third phase, after eliminating Sport and ABC, Altos won R$ 3.2 million in shares.

In 2023, Altos will not be able to achieve such a value.

– For sure. Altos lives off quotas and box offices. Altos has no sponsorship. We are playing a Copa do Brasil, a Copa do Nordeste, a Campeonato Piauiense without having a sponsor, just the State Government. For a punctual game, like this one with Flamengo, sponsorship rains, and I have to close. The game has passed against Flamengo, it will only be Altos and the president facing the challenges, and everyone will go home,” said Warton.

“It showed that it was going to be like that. Now, she expected it to be a little bigger capacity, unfortunately it didn’t come. It’s just those 25,000 tickets. There is no possibility of increasing it, but I am working to sell the 25 thousand tickets to the people of Piauí – completed the top hat, regarding the long lines.

Altos vs Flamengo: more than 15,000 tickets are sold in 8 hours for the Copa do Brasil game

The amount that Altos collects at the Albertão box office will be entirely owned by the club, without division with Flamengo. From the third phase of the Copa do Brasil onwards, with the first and second rounds, the entire income belongs to the home team.

The value of the box office will have the discounts with the operating costs of the game, details that will be made in the bordero of the match published by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

4 of 4 Queue to buy tickets for Altos x Flamengo at a mall in Teresina — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Queue to buy tickets for Altos x Flamengo at a mall in Teresina — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

In the season, in addition to the Copa do Brasil, Altos won shares in the Copa do Nordeste (1.2 million) and Série C do Brasileiro (R$ 250,000).

The match against Flamengo in Teresina marks the return of Rubro-Negro to the capital of Piauí after 10 years. If, financially, Altos is going through an eye-popping phase, in the field it is not good at all. The club fired coach Agnaldo Liz after two games and 15 days of work and hired Francisco Diá. Last week, four players were let go for income.