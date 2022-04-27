With an eye on access, Romildo takes an important action behind the scenes to cheer up the cast in the sequel to the season

Romildo takes an important action behind the scenes to cheer up the cast in the sequel to the season

Grêmio is slowly trying to adjust the house so that the team can score a winning streak and stabilize at least in the G4 of Serie B, and manage to return to the elite of the Brasileirão this season. So far, in three games, Immortal has won only Guarani. To try to cheer up the squad, President Romildo Bolzan made a great initiative this Tuesday (26).

Grêmio anticipated the payment of salary in April to players, the Club usually pays on the 20th, but deposited the wallet value for the athletes on the 18th and also paid off the value of the image right. The information is from the GaúchaZh portal reporting team.

With that now the board understands that the players can deliver 100% of performance on the field and in the next rounds the gauchos are already included within the G-4. It is worth remembering that since the elimination of the club in the Copa do Brasil to Mirassol, Romildo has spared no efforts to make the Tricolor dos Pampas become a competitive team and this attitude was another successful attempt.

With everything paid for, Grêmio returns to the field this Wednesday (27) to face Operário away from home, in a game valid for the 4th round of Serie B. Grêmio is in 6th place in the competition with 4 points conquered so far.