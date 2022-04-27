With gas at record prices, DF has a line of cars at gas stations

posted on 27/04/2022 14:59 / updated 27/04/2022 15:04



(credit: Isabel Dourado/CB/DA.Press)

Gasoline set a new record, with an average price reaching R$ 7,270, surpassing the previous value, according to a survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). This is the highest level since the agency began to publish the weekly price survey, in 2004. In some stations in the city of São Paulo, this Wednesday (27/4), gasoline is already sold at R$ 8,599 a year. liter. In the Federal District, gas stations register queues of cars to fill up.

The values ​​found in 5,235 stations surveyed across the country vary between R$ 6.19 and R$ 8.59. Thus, to fill a 40-liter tank, Brazilians need to spend an average of R$ 290, almost 24% of the minimum wage in force in the country.

The average price of fuel in the country was R$ 7.27 per liter, in the week of April 17 to 23, surpassing the previous record of R$ 7.267, registered in the week of March 13 to 19. Today, in the DF, a liter of regular gasoline at Petrobras and Shell stations, in the Graphic Industries Sector, is being sold at R$ 7.50.

Compared to last week, gasoline rose 0.7%, according to the ANP survey. Fuel was the biggest impact on the National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) for April, released this Wednesday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), up 7.51%.

In the DF, retired banker Denise Magdaleno, 54, told the Mail that he had to move from Jardim Botânico and rent an apartment close to the school his son attends to try to get around the increase in fuel. “It’s an absurd. I think they are wanting gasoline to come at the international price.”

App driver Alexandre Rodrigues, 63, said he no longer knew what to do with the rise in gasoline. “When I started driving by app, gasoline cost R$2.80. Today, I’m paying R$7.53, as if it were a promotion. This is absurd, I don’t know what to do.”

The soaring price of gasoline comes amid rising oil prices on the international market, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Market prices are important, as they are part of the pricing policy adopted by Petrobras. The state-owned company takes into account the price of a barrel of oil to price the fuel in refineries.

Petrobras has adopted the so-called PPI (Import Parity Price) since 2016, after years of practicing controlled prices, especially under Dilma Rousseff (PT) government. Price control was a way of mitigating inflation, but it caused great damage to the oil company.

Diesel price also rises

Diesel rose 0.2% from April 17 to 23, reaching an average of R$ 6.6 a liter in the country’s average, with the highest price recorded in Acre, R$ 7.9 a liter.

According to the ANP, the price of ethanol also rose in relation to the previous week, reaching an average of R$ 5.496 per liter throughout Brazil.

*Intern under the supervision of Andreia Castro