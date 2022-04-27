With gastroenteritis, Léo Matos misses Vasco; Palacios is listed for the first time | vasco

With viral gastroenteritis, right-back Léo Matos has not trained in the last two days and will miss the team against Ponte. Gabriel Dias and Weverton are the players that coach Zé Ricardo has at his disposal. The first must be a starter, with the second starting on the bench.

The big news in the relationship is the presence of Carlos Palacios. Vasco’s main investment this season, the Chilean attacking midfielder has been working on physical reconditioning in recent weeks and will be available for the first time since he arrived.

Newly hired reinforcements, Lucas Oliveira and Zé Santos were not listed. Zé Ricardo wants to send a lighter team to the field this Wednesday, so the preference for Getúlio in place of Zé Santos on the list – shirt 99 was not part of the delegation that traveled to Chapecó in the last round.

In addition, Vasco has the absences of Juninho and Vitinho, handed over to the medical department. The midfielder suffered an injury to his right thigh and should start the physical transition in the coming days, while the midfielder also felt discomfort in his right thigh, the same injured three months ago, and will undergo specific strength work.

Watch all about Vasco on ge, on Globo and on sportv:

Source link