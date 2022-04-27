XP bets on its own physical stores to grow and plans 100 units

The group’s first store is being opened at Cristal Tower, at the Manaurara mall, in Manaus

XP Inc. has 3.5 million customers and R$873 billion in custody. The company managed to reach this number by exploring the digital world and the capillarity of its more than 700 independent agent offices. And, at a time when the market as a whole focuses on digital operations, the company will pay attention to the physical world.

Not that Guilherme Benchimol’s group is failing to bet on technology. Instead. The company, valued at US$ 13.84 billion on Nasdaq, is adding another piece to its strategy of seeking to increase its customer base. XP is announcing today the opening of its first physical space to the public.

Called a store, it opens its doors at the Cristal Tower, integrated in the Manauara mall, in Manaus (AM), and has 250 square meters. This is the first of a wave of 100 units that will be built over the next five years, as XP executives exclusively anticipated NeoFeed.

It is a bold move to gain market share away from the most populous areas of the South and Southeast. “Today, we have a 15% share of the Brazilian market”, says Guilherme Sant’Anna, managing partner of XP Inc. % and 7%.”

The concept store comes together with an effort by the company to increase the number of investment advisors in Manaus – a strategy that will be replicated in other regions. “We doubled our commercial capacity from 20 to 40 people in the last 12 months”, says Julio Mello, head of B2C at XP.

XP’s environment can be used as a service base for independent agents and also for potential clients to get to know their universe and the world of investments. In addition, the company will explore its network of influencers and professionals as a gimmick to attract audiences.

In the Manaus store, for example, Pablo Spyer, known as the Golden Tourinho; and Caio Megale, chief economist at XP, will give talks on investments. And they should do this in the other stores that will open. Items like the famous XP vests will also be found. “We still don’t know if we’re going to sell or give away,” says Lisando Lopez, XP’s marketing director.

What is curious is that the movement goes against traditional banks. While all the big banks close branches to reduce the size of their structures and digital banks are proud to say that they don’t even have a branch, the company will start an ambitious physical expansion of its own.

“Over the past few years, XP has done a great job of building the digital ecosystem,” says Lopez. And go on. “This move is an evolution in the relationship with customers. Having the physical space will be one more element. The idea is to be phygital.”

The model is not necessarily new. Charles Schwab, the American giant that inspired XP itself, has 350 stores in the United States. “We want to be like the Apple store, a conceptual and aspirational store to serve both B2B and B2C,” says Sant’Anna.

Other players in the national market are also adopting this strategy of bringing experience and having spaces for concepts. Itaú Personnalité, for example, inaugurated, in March this year, the Investment Center, a concept space aimed at high-income customers, on Avenida Faria Lima, in São Paulo.

He will also bring lectures and experiences for customers. Banco Original is another one that has spaces to receive customers in a physical environment that is different from the standard of a bank branch. BTG Pactual, XP’s rival in the fight for autonomous agents, created BTG Advisors on Avenida Europa, in São Paulo.

For the XP brand, says Lopez, physical space is critical to strengthening security and reliability foundations. “In every square, people need to have this kind of experience. Even in large centers, there needs to be a physical space to make it tangible”, he says. “I joke that, for my father, it is necessary to have a physical space”, says Lopez, mentioning the issue of generations of clients.

The opening of a network of stores like this, obviously, can bring fear on the part of the offices of independent agents affiliated with XP that already function as physical spaces for the company’s customers. But the executives are keen to stress that the store will work as a complement to self-employed agents.

“We are excited to provide iconic spaces for our partners to provide the best advice to Brazilian investors,” says Bruno Balista, head of advisory and client relations at XP Inc.

In addition to peripheral regions, the company is studying opening units in large centers. São Paulo, for example, must have units. Other large cities may also have their stores. “Now is the time to test the model,” says Lopez.