‘You took it all, you want my blood, take it’

On the fourth and final day of depositions by actor Johnny Depp at the trial of the defamation suit that he brings against his ex-wife Amber Heard, an audio played in court shows that he asked her to cut him with a knife: ‘You took everything, you want my blood, take it’. Depp’s claim took place at a hotel in San Francisco in July 2016. In the lawsuit, he seeks $50 million in damages for defamation.

Depp told the court that he repeatedly told Heard to cut him off because his blood “was the only thing she didn’t have”. The court also overheard a tearful phone conversation between Depp and Heard after their divorce, in which she challenged him over his claims that she had beaten him up.

Heard said: ‘Tell the world that I, Johnny Depp, a man, am a victim of domestic violence and see how many people believe or are on your side’.

Asked by one of his lawyers about the San Francisco meeting, Depp said it “didn’t go particularly well.”

“I met with her in hopes that she would retract her lies. Everything was taken from me. My kids couldn’t escape the fact that all of this happened.”

Asked why he was threatening to hurt himself, Depp said: “I had a knife in my pocket. I took the knife and said here, cut me.”

“She said no, no. (I said) If you won’t take it, that’s all I have left. If she wasn’t going to do it, I would have done it. I was at the end. I was broke. There was no threat to Ms. Heard, it was about spilling my blood, it was the only thing she didn’t have. I was broken and really at an end.”

Still on the fourth day of depositions, Johnny Depp spoke about his departure from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga. On Monday, the actor testified that he would have liked to have stayed in the franchise to give a “proper farewell” to pirate Jack Sparrow.

The actor defends that he was fired from “Pirates of the Caribbean” after the publication of an article written by Heard for the “Washington Post” in 2018, in which he highlighted having been a victim of domestic violence, without mentioning the actor.

Lawyer for the actress, Ben Rottenborn questioned Depp’s version, pointing out the possibility that he was fired before the publication of the text and recalling situations in which the actor had spoken out about not returning to the franchise’s films.

“My feeling is that those characters deserved a correct farewell. There is a correct way to end a franchise like that. I planned to continue until it was time to stop – testified Johnny Depp, who recalled being invited to develop the sixth film in the saga soon after the release of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge” (2017).

During the testimony, Heard’s defense cited a Daily Mail story published in October 2018, two months before the actress’ article, in which it said that Depp had been fired from “Pirates of the Caribbean” for “personal drama and financial problems”. . The actor revealed that he didn’t know about the dismissal, but that he wouldn’t be surprised if Disney had already decided that, as he had spent two years being accused of being a “bully against women”. He, however, stressed that Disney was only informed of the dismissal a few days after the publication of Heard’s text.

Photo: STEVE HELBER / AFP

“I didn’t understand how after such a long and successful relationship for Disney, I was suddenly guilty until I proved my innocence,” he said.

Heard’s attorney recalled an occasion when Depp mentioned that he would not return to the role of Jack Sparrow even if offered $300 million. The actor recalled that the statement was given after his resignation.

Started on April 11, the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial is expected to last up to six weeks. The actress will have the opportunity to give her testimony soon, as did the actor.