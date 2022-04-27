“You will pay with interest”; Pablo’s situation at Athletico arrives at Morumbi and has repercussions on Soberano’s fans

In a game valid for the 3rd round of Group B of Conmebol Libertadores, Athletico visited Libertad, at Defensores del Chaco, and suffered a setback from 1 to 0, with a goal scored by Riveros. The result leaves the team from Paraná one victory, one draw and one defeat, in 2nd placewith four points.

On the social networks, CAP fans have been divided as to who is to blame for the negative score. The only one who is saved from criticism is the attacking midfielder David Terans, on the rise in Fábio Carille’s team. In the 33rd minute of the second half, Pablo had the chance to convert the penalty and… kicked weakly in the left corner – much to the happiness of goalkeeper Martín Silva, who slotted in the ball with ease.

The situation of the 29-year-old player in Hurricane arrived at Morumbi and has been reverberating in São Paulo fans since last Tuesday night (26). Soberano fans are not forgiving the current phase of the 1.85m top scorerwho forced the departure of the Club to return to Rubro-Negro.

“The enemy of the goal”, shot the profile Sanatorio Tricolor (@sanatorio_spfc). Netizens came along and one replied: “Give the ace time. Pablo needs an opportunity. Athletico will pay with interest for having pushed this disgrace to São Paulo”, wrote the fan, through Twitter. And there were those who took the ‘Achilles heel’: “If he ( Pablo) keep playing, you will play with 10 all the time”, he said.

Pablo was champion and top scorer of the Copa Sudamericana for Athletico in 2018. After that, the medallion was sold to SPFC for values ​​of around R$ 26.5 million. In Morumbi’s team, according to data and statistics from the Transfermarkt website, he has 106 matches, with 28 goals and 11 assists.