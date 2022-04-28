Jessica Alba turns 41 this Thursday (28), in addition to this profession, she is a businesswoman and model. In her childhood, she had numerous address changes because of her father’s job. At age 12, in California, she took her first acting class. Nine months later, she already had an agent representing her. It was the beginning of the career of the young actress, which began with the film Holidays in Alto Astral.

Finally, Alba was already nominated for a Golden Globe in 2001 for her work as Max in the series dark angel. His last appearance was in the series LA’s Finest: United Against Crimewhich ended in 2020 after a single season.

5 Movies With Jessica Alba to watch and review

1. Fantastic Four

2005 / 1h 50min / Action, Fantasy

Available on Disney+

First of all, one of Jessica Alba’s biggest roles was in Stan Lee’s original story, “Fantastic Four”, as one of the leads, Invisible Woman. In the film, a disaster strikes a spaceship, causing its four crew members to undergo modifications to their bodies in order to gain special powers. Reed Richards (Ioan Gruffudd), the leader of the group, manages to stretch his body like rubber.

Sue Storm (Jessica Alba), his ex-girlfriend, gains powers that allow her to turn invisible and create force fields. Sue’s brother Johnny Storm (Chris Evans) can increase her body heat, while Ben Grimm (Michael Chiklis) has his body turned to stone and gains superhuman strength. Upon returning to Earth after the accident, the new powers soon begin to manifest, causing everyone to adapt to them and also to the celebrity condition that the powers bring them.

2. Honey – In the Rhythm of Your Dreams

2003 / 1h 35min / Musical, Drama

Available on Apple TV+ and for rent on YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV

Second, in showing her versatility in this film, Jessica Alba is Honey, a humble hip-hop dancer who dreams of choreographing music videos. She teaches hip-hop to young people in her locality and encourages them to stay off the streets to avoid trouble. A music video director, Michael Ellis (David Moscow), sees her dancing in a disco and invites her to participate in a music video. She is encouraged to stop being a dancer and become a choreographer, but Honey’s sudden success comes at a price when Michael refuses to take no for an answer to his attempt to seduce her. So he will sabotage Honey’s career, to take her out of business for good.

3. The Sect

Third, based on a true story, “The Cult” is about a group of producers who decide to return to the original location where, in 1980, a large number of people committed mass suicide. Maggie (Jessica Alba) leads the team that wants to make a documentary about what happened.

4. The comings and goings of Love

The film that marked Valentine’s Day in the United States tells the story of several couples in Los Angeles, who happen to cross paths by fate. Jessica Alba is Morley Clarkson, in the plot her partner, Reed Bennett (Ashton Kutcher) works in a flower shop with a lot of work ahead of him, as this is one of the busiest days in the store. However, before leaving, he asks her to marry him and she accepts, which makes Reed elated. He soon wants to break the news to Julia Fitzpatrick (Jennifer Garner), his best friend, who is in love with doctor Harrison Copeland (Patrick Dempsey). So follows the story that connects the couples and has a strong cast.

5. Sin City — Sin City

2005 / 2h 03min / Action, Thriller, Police

2h 03min Available on HBO Max

In conclusion on our list of movies with Jessica Alba we have Sin City. Jessica Alba plays Nancy Callahan. The film revolves around Sin City which is a city that seduces people. It is home to rogue cops, seductive women and desperate vigilantes, with some seeking revenge and others seeking redemption. One of them is Marv (Mickey Rourke), a tough street fighter who has always lived his life his way. After taking home the beautiful Goldie (Jaime King), she turns up dead in her bed.

However, this makes Marv decide to travel the city on a personal journey, seeking revenge. In addition to him is Dwight (Clive Owen), a private detective who tries at all costs to leave his problems behind. After the murder of a police officer, Dwight steps in to protect his friends, the ladies of the night. There’s also John Hartigan (Bruce Willis), the city’s last honest cop, who with just an hour left to retire becomes involved in an attempt to save an 11-year-old girl from the hands of a senator’s son.

Anyway, did you like our selection of films with Jessica Alba?