72-year-old woman dies of Covid-19 in her own home in Araguaína; see bulletin numbers | Tocantins

Tocantins again recorded a death by Covid-19 this Thursday (28). The patient is a 72-year-old woman who died in her own home, in the University sector in Araguaína, north of Tocantins, on April 19. She had no reported comorbidities.

The state bulletin also counted 55 cases of Covid-19, 15 of which were recorded in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has added 304,427 confirmations and 4,151 deaths.

Moving average: see which states deaths are rising, flat or falling

See how the pandemic is in each of the Brazilian cities

State Covid bulletins are now being issued only during the week. This Thursday (28) cases of the disease were recorded in 12 cities. The city of Combinado had 12 diagnoses, followed by Palmas, with 10, and Divinópolis do Tocantins, where there were seven.

All 139 municipalities in Tocantins have confirmed cases of the disease. See below the 10 cities most affected by the pandemic. The full list can be found on the State Department of Health’s website on coronavirus.

Of the total cases, 300,232 patients recovered. In all, 19 people are hospitalized because of the disease, six of which are being treated in public ICU beds and one in a private intensive care unit. The other patients are in clinical beds.

Vaccination against coronavirus

According to data from Vacinómetro, a page that monitors immunization in Tocantins, the state received 3,210,635 doses of vaccines from the Ministry of Health, of which 2,934,948 doses were distributed to municipalities and 2,454,341 were applied.

There are 1,136,784 referring to the application of the first dose, 936,343 of the second dose of the vaccine and 49,295 of the single dose. In addition, 331,919 people received the booster dose. The information page was updated on Thursday (28).

Occupation of Covid ICU beds in hospitals

Palmas Medical Hospital – 100% occupancy

Augustinópolis Regional Hospital – 0% occupancy

Dom Orione Hospital in Araguaína – 30% occupancy

Instituto Sinai Araguaína – 0% occupancy

Instituto Sinai Palmas – 17% occupancy

Hospital statistics data were updated this Thursday (28). Information can be found here.

Cities most affected by the pandemic

Palmas – 73829. cases and 728 deaths

Araguaína – 46,367 cases and 600 deaths

Gurupi – 20,037 cases and 286 deaths

Porto Nacional – 13,903 cases and 219 deaths

Paraíso do Tocantins – 11,711 cases and 208 deaths

Colinas do Tocantins – 9,587 cases and 165 deaths

Guaraí – 3,902 cases and 83 deaths

Araguatins – 3,224 cases and 76 deaths

Formoso do Araguaia – 4,596 cases and 72 deaths

Miranorte – 3,718 cases and 62 deaths