A Quiet Place has a spin-off confirmed; meet · Rolling Stone

One of the most successful horror franchises of recent times, a silent place born from an idea of John Krasinski, who acted and directed the first two feature films. Now, the franchise will win a spin-off movie, which had the title released, A Quiet Place: Day One — in free translation: A Quiet Place: Day One.

According to comic book, the film will not be a sequel to the second feature, but a prologue to the story – as noted in the title, which resumes “day one”, bringing the origin of the saga. So the family Abbott will no longer be the protagonist of the franchise.

The spin-off film will also not have John Krasinski in the direction. Now, Michael Sarnoski is responsible for directing the film. The production is expected to hit theaters on September 22, 2023.

the films of a silent placea horror and thriller franchise, are starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt – and accompany the family Abbott in the fight for survival after strange creatures attracted by the sound arrive on Earth.

