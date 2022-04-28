Abel Braga gives up the position and is no longer Fluminense coach | fluminense

1 of 4 Abel Braga watches Fluminense’s game against Unión Santa Fe at Maracanã — Photo: André Durão Abel Braga watches Fluminense’s game against Unión Santa Fe at Maracanã — Photo: André Durão

Abel Braga returned to Fluminense at the beginning of the season. This year, he led the club in 26 games, with 17 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses. In all, the team scored 35 goals and conceded 15. During this period, Fluminense won the Guanabara Cup and won the Campeonato Carioca again after 10 years.

Despite his great identification with Fluminense and for having taken the team out of the title line, Abel had been the target of boos from fans in recent games at Maracanã because of his bad performances. The coach was booed against Vila Nova, for the Copa do Brasil, against Internacional, for the Brasileirão, and against Unión Santa Fe, for the Sudamericana.

Despite the internal pressure for results, Abel had the support of the board, but ended up deciding not to remain in the team after failing to repeat the good performance that the team had against Flamengo in the games following the Carioca final.

During the coach’s time at Fluminense, Abel Braga also ended up being marked by making a speech in Laranjeiras, after the Carioca title, in which he took the opportunity to provoke archrival Flamengo, who was the runner-up and had experienced a morning of protests from the fans at the Vulture’s Nest. The provocation ended up going viral on social media and generated debates. The coach, soon after, issued a note and said he was for peace.

Without Abel Braga, Tricolor returns to the field this Sunday to face Coritiba, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Couto Pereira, for the Brasileirão. The team occupies the 13th position with four points.

Best moments: Fluminense 0 x 0 Santa Fe, for the Copa Sudamericana 2022

