Abel Braga resigned to avoid friction at Fluminense and has a tearful farewell in CT

There is no love story that can withstand pressure, turmoil and so many bad times. That of coach Abel Braga with the Fluminense ended this Thursday, when he communicated to the cast that he would no longer be in charge of the team. At CT Carlos Castilho, the reception of the news was with tears and many hugs from the group that came together to shield the coach in the most unstable stage of the fourth spell at Tricolor.

The decision was taken last Wednesday, when Abel told the board that he was no longer happy. The main reason for leaving is to avoid friction with the leaders, especially President Mário Bittencourt, and the fans. The tricolors had been pressing in recent weeks because of the team’s poor performances. The coach, therefore, decided that he will enjoy the family at this time.

Family members were even against leaving the Flu, as were the board and players. Abel Braga made a personal decision and signaled that he may not take on any more clubs in Brazil at this time. The veteran has already shown signs of wear and tear in recent days both internally and in matches and at press conferences.

Despite some internal questioning, the decision came as a surprise. Close people still didn’t know that he would take this step now. Internally, Abel’s ability to manage the squad and help shield the players was still valued, in addition, of course, to the importance of the Carioca title, which included a sequence of 12 victories. Publicly, squad leaders had already shown support for the coach not to carry the weight of bad performances alone.

It is worth remembering that Abel Braga was the one who asked to leave Fluminense in 2018, on his last visit to the club. At that moment, however, the departure of some important names in football, unfulfilled promises, in addition to the heavy environment with late salaries and the political instability that Pedro Abad, president at the time, was going through.

Despite having made the decision, Abel said last Tuesday, after the draw with Unión Santa Fe (ARG), that he would not ask to leave. This was just another game in which the coach ended up being booed by the crowd.

– This (about leaving office) you have to ask the president. I’m in a club that I love, love. If I don’t feel happy… I’m not wanting to know myself anymore, I don’t need it. I already know a lot about life. What I want most right now is to be happy – he said.