Accounting office must indemnify employee victim of Covid-19

An accounting office that operated during the decree that prohibited face-to-face activities considered non-essential must indemnify the family of a professional who died from complications from Covid-19.

The decision is made by the auxiliary judge of the 11th Labor Court, Viviane Pereira de Freitas, but there is still an appeal.

On February 27th, the City Hall of Goiânia (GO) published a decree that prohibited non-essential activities. Accounting offices fell within the establishments that should remain closed.

However, employees told in court testimony that they worked normally at the company. They were instructed to keep windows and curtains closed, not to leave the site and even avoid parking nearby so as not to attract the attention of the inspectors. During this period, ten employees became ill in the office.

Only on March 27, a new decree from the city hall included accounting offices as an essential activity. However, on that date, the accounting assistant had already contracted the coronavirus.

contamination at work

In the sentence, Judge Viviane Silva Borges argues that it is not possible to say with certainty the location of the worker’s contamination, but that there is a “high probability of having occurred in the work environment in view of the other elements brought to the case”.

In view of this, the family asked for compensation for moral and material damages. Considering the man’s age, the time of life he would have based on the expectations of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) and the salary he earned at the company, the Justice determined that the family members should be paid the amount of R$ 60 thousand as moral reparation.

In addition, a monthly pension of R$1,095.44 was established until the employee’s 76th birthday. Considering that the victim was 42 years old when he died, the accumulated amount of the pension exceeds R$ 440 thousand.

“It is a milestone for the Goiás Justice and for the Labor Justice as a whole to apply our legislation to a specific case of something so recent. The biggest challenge is to establish the causal link, which is to have the relationship between the accident, in this case the disease, with the professional activity”, said the lawyer for the employee’s family, Luis Gustavo Nicoli.