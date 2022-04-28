Sports

ACERJ demands action after Diego mocks journalist

Last Tuesday (26), Flamengo’s CT was the scene of an embarrassing and atypical situation: Diego Ribas, one of the team’s captains, interrupted the recording of the interview of his companion Thiago Maia to the journalist Venê Casagrande, from SBT, and , while filming, said: “The man of half-truths in the Vulture’s Nest. Anything goes”.

And, this Wednesday (27), Acerj (Association of Sports Chroniclers of Rio de Janeiro) published a note repudiating the attitude of shirt 10, in addition to demanding “provisions” from the club. Check out the full note:

“ACERJ goes public to express support and solidarity to the associate Venê Casagrande, victim of embarrassment on the part of the athlete Diego Ribas, on the premises of the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo.

We also express our full repudiation of the attitude of the aforementioned player, who, in the press’s workplace, took pictures with a cell phone and verbally assaulted the associate, even embarrassing the athlete Thiago Maia, who was giving him interviews at the time. Finally, ACERJ calls on the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo to take action and ensure that facts like this never happen again, which are not in line with the club’s tradition of kindness, good relationship and reception with journalists.”

