Actress is attacked on social media for her character being LGBTQ+

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is about to hit theaters, just a week away. The new Marvel movie not only treats characters like Doctor Strange himself, Wong and Scarlet Witch back, it will also introduce new ones.

We can include America Chavez and Rintrah as the main new characters to be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not to mention the various variants of the characters that we will see throughout the film.

However, America Chavez, one of the debuting characters, has been giving a lot of talk in recent days. Unfortunately, some countries banned the film from being shown in their territory for containing LGBTQ content, because Chavez is a lesbian and the daughter of two women.

And, as if people couldn’t be even more regressive and clueless, the bad situation spread and reached the character’s own interpreter, actress Xochitl Gomez, only 15 years old.

The attacks came after the film was banned in some countries, with people blaming the actress herself for the bans. Check out some of the unfortunate comments Gomez has received in recent days:

“You are the reason I can’t watch the movie at the cinema.”

“Get out of the Marvel Universe! You destroyed Marvel so many countries refused!”

“We won’t see the movie because of his character.”

Meanwhile, others took their comments on a more personal level:

“I wish nothing but the worst for you.”

“May God deprive you of happiness in your life and in your personality.”

Fortunately, in contrast to the ridiculous attacks, the actress also received many messages of support on her social networks. Gomez thanked those who sent in the positive messages, sharing how it “warms the heart:”

“Thanks everyone for all the support DMs. All of you were so kind and kind. It warms my heart!”

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film has a release date set for Brazilian cinemas on the day May 5, 2022!

