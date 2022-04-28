Actress posts about her grandfather on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Recently, Israeli actress and producer Gal Gadot shared a post, to her more than 78 million Instagram followers, about her Holocaust survivor grandfather to mark Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Alongside a photo of her grandfather in his youth, she wrote that her Czechoslovak-born grandfather Abraham Weiss had his father conscripted into the army never to return, leaving him and his brother to be raised by their mother alone.

According to the actress, after a long train ride to Auschwitz, being squeezed together with an inhumane amount of people in a train car, he was separated for the last time from his mother and younger brother in what is called the “selection”. He never saw them again.

“He became a 13-year-old orphan who spent every day trying to survive. For years he didn’t talk about it, only after my grandmother died did he realize how short life is and how important it is to tell the story so that history never repeats itself,” he revealed.

Furthermore, according to The Jerusalem Post, Gadot stated that his take on life is that no one should ever be oppressed or persecuted for their race, religion or for any reason.

“My grandfather’s legacy lives deep in my heart. He loved people, believed in them and respected people for who they are. He came from the darkest and most oppressed place and with a seed of hope he built a new life in Israel,” he wrote.

The actress concludes by saying that she prays that we as humans will unite and stop the bloodshed, everywhere and forever. Gadot and her husband and producing partner, Jaron Varsano, are developing a film about Irena Sendler, a Polish social worker who helped rescue Jews during the Holocaust.