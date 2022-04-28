Africa registers increase in covid-19 cases, says WHO

Africa is seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases, largely due to the spike in infections reported in South Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported today (28).

“This week, new cases and deaths from the disease on the continent increased for the first time after a decline of more than two months for cases and one month for deaths,” said Benido Impouma, director of communicable and noncommunicable diseases at WHO Africa.

“The increase is largely associated with the increasing number of reported cases in South Africa as the country enters the winter season when respiratory illnesses become more prevalent,” added Impouma.

Africa was experiencing a lull in Covid-19 cases, with the WHO earlier this month indicating the longest decline in weekly infections on the continent since the start of the pandemic.

In the past week, however, cases have started to rise in South Africa – the country with the most infections and deaths on the continent to date – and health officials are monitoring for signs of a fifth wave of infection.

“Just in the last week, the country’s cases have doubled, and there is a small increase in hospitalizations. Although the Ômicron variant continues to mutate, there is no current evidence indicating that this new increase is linked to any new lineage or variant,” said Impouma.

