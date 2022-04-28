Sports

After forwarding Vitória’s departure, Jadson gives up signing friendly termination | victory

The ‘friendly agreement’ between Vitória and Jadson no longer exists. The player, who would leave the club free of charge, withdrew from signing the contractual termination, according to the ge. The bond between the parties is valid until the end of Serie C of the Brazilian Championship.

The report tried to contact the midfielder’s manager, Marcelo Robalinho, who did not answer the calls.

The midfielder’s departure had been announced by Rodrigo Pastana, Leão’s new director of football, last Tuesday. Jadson claimed personal problems when he informed Vitória that he wanted to leave the club.

Jadson for Vitória — Photo: Victor Ferreira / EC Vitória / Publicity

Last Wednesday, the club’s president, Fábio Mota, spoke about the player’s situation and confirmed the termination.

– He came with great expectations, Vitória bet a lot. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the point the club wanted, themselves. After the Fortaleza game, he asked to leave the delegation, returned to Salvador. We have been talking to reach an agreement and amicable termination. Jadson is a great professional, good relationship with everyone and, for sure, we will solve it that way.

He left the red-black delegation that was in Fortaleza and headed for Erechim and returned to Salvador alone.

The midfielder arrived at Barradão full of morale, won the number ten shirt and also the captain’s belt, but did not respond on the field. He played 12 games, scored two goals and also helped with an assist.

In addition to the lower-than-expected performance, Vitória understood that Jadson’s departure would be positive, because the player owns one of the biggest salaries in the squad. With the abandonment of the ‘amicable agreement’, the situation can become a headache for the Lion.

Vitória is in the midst of a week free of commitments and returns to the field on Saturday, against Manaus, for the 4th round of Series C. The match is scheduled for Barradão, at 19h.

